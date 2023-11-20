A new stage for the Saint-Denis station interchange!

On 17 April, the Ile-de-France Mobilités Council approved the schematic diagram and preliminary studies for the Saint-Denis station.

The project aims to rethink its layout and operation to meet the growing number of passengers, improve accessibility for all, safety, exchanges between the different modes of transport and station services.

Work on the 1st phase of accessibility under the project management of SNCF is currently beginning.

