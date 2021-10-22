RERLine E

ExtensionSaint-Lazare > Mantes-la-Jolie

Commissioned in 1999, the RER E linked Haussmann Saint-Lazare (Paris 9th) to Chelles Gournay (77) and Tournan (77).

The extension to the west to Mantes-la-Jolie (78) will improve service to the west of the Ile-de-France region by offering an alternative to the RER A, the central section of which is saturated during rush hour. It consists of redeveloping the existing line between Mantes-la-Jolie and La Défense and drilling a tunnel from La Défense to Haussmann Saint-Lazare.

In addition, the master plan for the RER E à l'est approved in 2016 by Île-de-France Mobilités commits to a plan for the renewal of this line as well as line P.

Image 1 of 4

©EOLE Project Management - SNCF Réseau

rer-eole.fr
State
France Relance
European Union
Île-de-France Region
Department of Yvelines
Hauts-de-Seine department
City of Paris
Society of Major Projects
SNCF
Île-de-France Mobilités

Plan

Key-Figures

55Miles

extension

40Minutes

between La Défense and Mantes-la-Jolie (for semi-direct)

620 000daily travelers

with the extension

2 millionjobs

Served

Calendar

  1. 2010
    Public debate
  2. 2011
    Approval of the schematic by Île-de-France Mobilités
  3. 2012
    Public inquiry
  4. 2013
    Declaration of public utility
  5. 2014
    Approval of the preliminary project by Île-de-France Mobilités
  6. 2015
    Approval of the preliminary amending project by Île-de-France Mobilités
  7. 2016
    Approval of the master plan for the RER E in the east by Île-de-France Mobilités / Approval of the financing framework protocol by Île-de-France Mobilités
  8. 2016-2023
    Work on the section between Haussmann Gare Saint-Lazare and Nanterre La Folie
  9. 2023-2024
    Tests and dry runs between Haussmann Gare Saint-Lazare and Nanterre La Folie
  10. May 2024
    Gradual commissioning between Haussmann Gare Saint-Lazare and Nanterre La Folie with 4 shuttles during off-peak hours between Magenta Gare du Nord and Nanterre La Folie and 1st benefit from investments in the west
  11. Today
    December 2024
    Commissioning of the complete offer on the first section: RER E trains from the east are extended to Nanterre La Folie. It is no longer necessary to change trains at Magenta Gare du Nord station or Haussmann Gare Saint-Lazare station.
  12. Today
    2016-2027
    Work on the section between Nanterre La Folie and Mantes-la-Jolie
  13. Horizon 2027
    Full commissioning up to Mantes-la-Jolie

Funding and actors