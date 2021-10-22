ExtensionSaint-Lazare > Mantes-la-Jolie

Commissioned in 1999, the RER E linked Haussmann Saint-Lazare (Paris 9th) to Chelles Gournay (77) and Tournan (77).
The extension to the west to Mantes-la-Jolie (78) will improve service to the west of the Ile-de-France region by offering an alternative to the RER A, the central section of which is saturated during rush hour. It consists of redeveloping the existing line between Mantes-la-Jolie and La Défense and drilling a tunnel from La Défense to Haussmann Saint-Lazare.
In addition, the master plan for the RER E à l'est approved in 2016 by Île-de-France Mobilités commits to a plan for the renewal of this line as well as line P.
Plan
Key-Figures
55Miles
extension
40Minutes
between La Défense and Mantes-la-Jolie (for semi-direct)
620 000daily travelers
with the extension
2 millionjobs
Served
Calendar
- 2010Public debate
- 2011Approval of the schematic by Île-de-France Mobilités
- 2012Public inquiry
- 2013Declaration of public utility
- 2014Approval of the preliminary project by Île-de-France Mobilités
- 2015Approval of the preliminary amending project by Île-de-France Mobilités
- 2016Approval of the master plan for the RER E in the east by Île-de-France Mobilités / Approval of the financing framework protocol by Île-de-France Mobilités
- 2016-2023Work on the section between Haussmann Gare Saint-Lazare and Nanterre La Folie
- 2023-2024Tests and dry runs between Haussmann Gare Saint-Lazare and Nanterre La Folie
- May 2024Gradual commissioning between Haussmann Gare Saint-Lazare and Nanterre La Folie with 4 shuttles during off-peak hours between Magenta Gare du Nord and Nanterre La Folie and 1st benefit from investments in the west
- TodayDecember 2024Commissioning of the complete offer on the first section: RER E trains from the east are extended to Nanterre La Folie. It is no longer necessary to change trains at Magenta Gare du Nord station or Haussmann Gare Saint-Lazare station.
- Today2016-2027Work on the section between Nanterre La Folie and Mantes-la-Jolie
- Horizon 2027Full commissioning up to Mantes-la-Jolie