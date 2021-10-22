Funding and actors
Actors
The project owners are SNCF Réseau (transport infrastructure of the national rail network) and Transilien SNCF Voyageurs.
Île-de-France Mobilités, the organising authority for sustainable mobility in Île-de-France:
- ensures the quality of the network of the new network (connections and stations)
- leads the coordination of rail interconnection studies
- studies the evolution of the bus network in conjunction with local authorities
- finances the operation.
Funding
Infrastructure
€3,800 million (under 2012 economic conditions), financed by the State, the Île-de-France Region, the Yvelines department, the Hauts-de-Seine department, the City of Paris, the Société des Grands Projets, SNCF Réseau and Île-de-France Mobilités.
Rolling stock
€1,800 million, 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités
The farm
100% funded by Île-de-France Mobilités