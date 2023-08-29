Inauguration of the T10 Tram
Published on
Publication date: June 16, 2023
10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Speeches by officials at the Departmental Estate of Sceaux (Grenouillère entrance)
12 p.m.: Opening of the line
12 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Free entertainment
Around the 13 stations
Jugglers, stilt walkers, bubblers, clowns...
On board the trains
Magicians, caricaturists, silhouettists...
In Antony at the Domaine départemental de Sceaux (Grenouillère entrance): On the stage:
Band, dancers and stilt walkers (11:45 am – 12:45 pm)
Modern dance show (1 pm – 1:45 pm) – Pomme d'Amour
Batucada (2 pm – 2:45 pm) – Timbao
Funk band (3 pm – 4 pm) – Tarace Boulba
And also:
Photobooth
Make-up workshop
Eco-friendly merry-go-round
Maze
Participatory fresco,
Magicians
Juggler
Giant Goose Game
In Châtenay-Malabry
On the square of the LaVallée eco-district:
Composting Awareness Workshop – Ladybugs and Earthworms
Eco-friendly merry-go-round
Photo exhibition on the history of the tramway
Modern guinguette concert (2:30pm-4pm) – Mellis
In Salvador Allende Square:
Cuban Salsa Show
Modern Jazz Dance Show
Introduction to Bachata
Fitness with music
Photo exhibition on the history of the tramway
Forecourt of the Rex Cinema:
Make-up workshop
Malabry Station
Smoothie Bike
Cotton candy
In Plessis-Robinson
In front of the Parc Hotel:
Musicians – Crazy Train Orchestra
Balloon sculptors
Tattoo and glitter stand
Exhibition "on the origins of the tramway"
In Clamart
Rue du Parc
Electric scooter awareness stand and initiation circuit
Makeup
Photo exhibition on the T10 Tram