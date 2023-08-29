Inauguration of the T10 Tram

12 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Free entertainment

Around the 13 stations

Jugglers, stilt walkers, bubblers, clowns...

On board the trains

Magicians, caricaturists, silhouettists...

In Antony at the Domaine départemental de Sceaux (Grenouillère entrance): On the stage:

Band, dancers and stilt walkers (11:45 am – 12:45 pm)

Modern dance show (1 pm – 1:45 pm) – Pomme d'Amour

Batucada (2 pm – 2:45 pm) – Timbao

Funk band (3 pm – 4 pm) – Tarace Boulba



And also:

Photobooth

Make-up workshop

Eco-friendly merry-go-round

Maze

Participatory fresco,

Magicians

Juggler

Giant Goose Game

In Châtenay-Malabry

On the square of the LaVallée eco-district:

Composting Awareness Workshop – Ladybugs and Earthworms

Eco-friendly merry-go-round

Photo exhibition on the history of the tramway

Modern guinguette concert (2:30pm-4pm) – Mellis

In Salvador Allende Square:

Cuban Salsa Show

Modern Jazz Dance Show

Introduction to Bachata

Fitness with music

Photo exhibition on the history of the tramway

Forecourt of the Rex Cinema:

Make-up workshop

Malabry Station

Smoothie Bike

Cotton candy

In Plessis-Robinson

In front of the Parc Hotel:

Musicians – Crazy Train Orchestra

Balloon sculptors

Tattoo and glitter stand

Exhibition "on the origins of the tramway"

In Clamart

Rue du Parc

Electric scooter awareness stand and initiation circuit

Makeup

Photo exhibition on the T10 Tram