Relive the inauguration of the T10 tram in pictures

Publication date: June 27, 2023

This Saturday, June 24, 2023, the new T10 tram line was put into service!

On the occasion, several times of celebration punctuated this very special day...

In the morning, the funders, elected officials of the territory and partners of the Tram T10 project met to discover the new trains and the developments of the territory during an inaugural trip from the Jardin Parisien station to the La Croix de Berny station.

On arrival at the terminus, the procession marched with fanfare to the Departmental Estate of Sceaux for a speech by officials and an inaugural gesture to symbolically open the T10 Tram line!

The day continued with activities in the resort, on board the trains and in the 4 cities crossed by the T10 Tram. Magicians, concerts, caricaturists, stilt walkers, jugglers, face painting, merry-go-round, dance show, batucada... everyone was gathered to make this day a real party!