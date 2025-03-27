Pole - Station

TripoleParcours usagers Gare de Lyon, de Bercy et d'Austerlitz

State
Île-de-France Region
City of Paris
RATP
SNCF
Île-de-France Mobilités

With more than 750,000 passengers per day, the Gare de Lyon, Gare de Bercy and Gare d'Austerlitz are three key stations for the Île-de-France region. The Île-de-France Mobilités project aims to improve the journey of users in and around stations. The aim is to improve travel in stations, but also connections between the different modes of transport such as trains, metros, buses, bicycles and pedestrian spaces.

Key-Figures

750 000

daily passengers at the three stations

3

RER lines

10

Bus lines

10

TGV lines

5

Metro lines

2

Bus stations

Provisional-Schedule

  • 2018: Consultation
  • 2018-2019: Studies
  • Mid-2020: Schematic diagram

Overview

This project aims to improve user journeys in three structuring stations for the Île-de-France: the Gare de Lyon, the Bercy-Bourgogne-Pays d'Auvergne station and the Gare d'Austerlitz.

Finance and actors

Finance

€109 million (2018 value)

The project management of the studies is carried out by Île-de-France Mobilités, up to the principle plan, in consultation with the State, the Île-de-France Region, the City of Paris, the Town Halls of the 5th, 12th and 13th arrondissements and the operators (SNCF and RATP).

These actors ensure the financing of feasibility studies until consultation. Île-de-France Mobilités, the authority for sustainable mobility in Île-de-France, ensures that the programme, schedule and costs of the entire project are respected.

  • Île-de-France Mobilités is the sole organising authority for sustainable mobility in Île-de-France. It imagines, organises and finances public transport for all Ile-de-France residents. Its goal: to improve mobility and the service provided to passengers by piloting this project alongside the other players.
  • The Île-de-France Region co-finances projects for the renovation and development of major multimodal hubs.
    For the improvement of user journeys at the Gare de Lyon, Gare de Bercy and Gare d'Austerlitz, it contributes 52.5% to the financing of the studies.
    The objective is to anticipate the arrival of new passenger flows, to make these hubs more accessible, more legible and safer, but also to develop the new services expected by users.
  • As part of the CPER 2015-2020, the State is investing in the modernisation and development of the existing network in the Île-de-France region. It thus contributes to the improvement of transport conditions for Ile-de-France residents. The State finances 22.5% of the project's studies.

Actors

This consultation involves the City of Paris, the RATP and SNCF. These actors work on a daily basis in your stations to set up arrangements for all travel.

The lessons learned from the consultation will also, for each of the stations, be a valuable support for the development projects being designed by each of the stakeholders concerned (SNCF, RATP, City of Paris).