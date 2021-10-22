New lineLieusaint > Melun

The Tzen 2 is a bus project that will run on dedicated lanes with low-carbon equipment and with fast and reliable travel times between Lieusaint and Melun.

It will connect many infrastructures in the cities of Lieusaint, Savigny-le-Temple, Cesson, Vert-Saint-Denis and Melun. It will connect with a very large local bus network and with the regional transport network, in particular the RER D and the Transilien R.