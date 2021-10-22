BusTzen 2

New lineLieusaint > Melun

The Tzen 2 is a bus project that will run on dedicated lanes with low-carbon equipment and with fast and reliable travel times between Lieusaint and Melun.

It will connect many infrastructures in the cities of Lieusaint, Savigny-le-Temple, Cesson, Vert-Saint-Denis and Melun. It will connect with a very large local bus network and with the regional transport network, in particular the RER D and the Transilien R.

© Urbanica - Non-contractual development intention - Perspective showing the integration of the dedicated lane in front of the Hospital Center (Santépôle) of Melun (RD 306)
© Parimage - Non-contractual development intention - Perspective showing the development of the Tzen 2 platform at the level of Boulevard Gambetta in Melun
© Parimage - Non-contractual development intention - Saint-Ambroise Street perspective
© Parimage - Non-contractual development intention - Perspective showing the development of the Tzen 2 platform at the level of Avenue Thiers in Melun
© Parimage - Non-contractual development intention - Perspective showing the new Olof Palme roundabout in Savigny-le-Temple (view from Avenue des Routoires)
© Urbanica - Non-contractual development intention - Perspective showing the integration of the dedicated lane in front of the Hospital Center (Santépôle) of Melun (RD 306)

Find all the information and news of the project on the dedicated website
Île-de-France Region
Department of Seine et Marne
Île-de-France Mobilités
The route begins in Lieusaint at the Carré Trait d'union station, in connection with the Tzen 1. It then continues in Savigny-Le-Temple with 8 stations, in Cesson with 3 stations and in Vert-Saint-Denis with 3 stations as well. It then ends in Melun with 11 stations, including the terminus which is Melun station where connections with the RER D and the Transilien R. In addition, the route will offer numerous connections with the local bus network.

Key-Figures

27 000Expected daily passengers

6 minuteswaiting time between each bus

during peak hours

26stations in each direction

19kilometres of route

2Connecting stations

Calendar

  1. 2009
    Consultation
  2. 2010 - 2011
    Preliminary studies
  3. 2012
    Adoption of the Blueprint
  4. 2012
    Designation of the Department of Seine-et-Marne as project owner by Île-de-France Mobilités
  5. 2013
    Public interest inquiry
  6. 2014
    Declaration of public utility
  7. 2017
    Validation of detailed studies
  8. Today
    2019 - 2031
    Concession works and infrastructure works