New lineLieusaint > Melun

The Tzen 2 is a bus project that will run on dedicated lanes with low-carbon equipment and with fast and reliable travel times between Lieusaint and Melun.
It will connect many infrastructures in the cities of Lieusaint, Savigny-le-Temple, Cesson, Vert-Saint-Denis and Melun. It will connect with a very large local bus network and with the regional transport network, in particular the RER D and the Transilien R.
Key-Figures
27 000Expected daily passengers
6 minuteswaiting time between each bus
during peak hours
26stations in each direction
19kilometres of route
2Connecting stations
Calendar
- 2009Consultation
- 2010 - 2011Preliminary studies
- 2012Adoption of the Blueprint
- 2012Designation of the Department of Seine-et-Marne as project owner by Île-de-France Mobilités
- 2013Public interest inquiry
- 2014Declaration of public utility
- 2017Validation of detailed studies
- Today2019 - 2031Concession works and infrastructure works