Funding and actors

The development of carbon-free mobility remains a major priority for the State. Also, to meet the challenges of travel and the expectations of Ile-de-France residents, the State is committed to offering more modern and efficient transport. Interconnected public transport that facilitates connections and improves daily travel in the Île-de-France network. By contributing 17.8% financially to the Tzen 2 project, the State is pursuing its regional objective of supporting mobility and projects under development in the Seine-et-Marne region.

As the main funder of public transport in the Île-de-France region, the Île-de-France Region is investing massively to modernise and expand the network. Alongside Île-de-France Mobilités, it acts to sustainably improve the transport conditions of Ile-de-France residents and meet the needs of all users.