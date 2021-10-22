Funding and actors
The actors of the project
The project management of the project has been delegated by Île-de-France Mobilités to the Department of Seine et Marne since 2012.
The project's funders
Infrastructure
Infrastructure works (€179.1 million at 2016 economic conditions) are financed by the State at 17.8%, the Île-de-France Region at 51.4% and the Seine-et-Marne department at 30.8%.
Rolling stock
The rolling stock (i.e. the buses) will be 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités.
The farm
The operation (i.e. the maintenance of buses and stations, human resources and video surveillance, etc.) will be 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités.
The development of carbon-free mobility remains a major priority for the State. Also, to meet the challenges of travel and the expectations of Ile-de-France residents, the State is committed to offering more modern and efficient transport. Interconnected public transport that facilitates connections and improves daily travel in the Île-de-France network. By contributing 17.8% financially to the Tzen 2 project, the State is pursuing its regional objective of supporting mobility and projects under development in the Seine-et-Marne region.
As the main funder of public transport in the Île-de-France region, the Île-de-France Region is investing massively to modernise and expand the network. Alongside Île-de-France Mobilités, it acts to sustainably improve the transport conditions of Ile-de-France residents and meet the needs of all users.
By calming car traffic, developing public transport, school transport, local services, carpooling and bicycle links, the Department of Seine-et-Marne is a community mobilized to promote the mobility of Seine-et-Marne. To achieve this, the Department supports numerous projects in the Seine-et-Marne region alongside the various partners. In this ticket, it is financing the Tzen 2 project to the tune of 30.8%.