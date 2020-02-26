The Line Committees

Ile-de-France Mobilités maintains a close dialogue with public transport stakeholders in order to inform the decisions taken in terms of the development of the transport service. Various bodies aim to inform, consult and share the results of studies carried out with stakeholders in the Ile-de-France transport network.

The line committees

The line committees were set up in the Île-de-France region for the first time in 2007, then generalized when the contract between the STIF and the operators RATP and SNCF for the period 2008-2011 was renewed. The line committees are an opportunity to present an assessment of the operation of the network and the actions put in place: they help to place the axis in question in the overall transport system. The line committees are led by Île-de-France Mobilités and chaired as often as possible by an elected member of its Board of Directors. The services of Ile-de-France Mobilités, the operator and the infrastructure manager review the line's performance and then present its prospects for improvement.

As places where needs are listened to and expressed, the line committees make it possible to enrich the proposals for the development of the service through a shared vision of the various stakeholders. The following are systematically invited:

  • representatives of local and regional transport users' associations,
  • the members of the Mobility Partners Committee,
  • local authorities hosting a station or concerned by the service perimeter of a line (municipalities, inter-municipalities, departmental councils, Île-de-France regional council and neighbouring regional councils in the event of a trans-regional service or impact on the TER network),
  • parliamentarians,
  • economic partners (CCIs, airport managers, event site operators, etc.)
  • the operator of the line,
  • the infrastructure manager

The observations and proposals made during the meetings will feed into the studies and decisions of the organising authority.

Works Committee

Every summer, infrastructure maintenance and modernisation needs require work to be planned on the transmission lines of the Ile-de-France network. Prior to the annual communication campaign , committees are organised twice a year to present the programme of works and traffic interruptions in detail to the elected representatives of the local authorities concerned and to the representatives of user associations.

Works committees are also organised for long-term closures outside the summer period.

Every year, at the start of the school year, a report on the summer work is presented to all transport users' associations.

Last updated on October 16, 2025.

