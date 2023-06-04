Summer work 2023: everything you need to know

More work to be done this summer, it's true!

But for Île-de-France Mobilités, RATP and SNCF, the maintenance and modernisation of infrastructure is an absolute priority for public transport that is ever more comfortable, adapted and safe for the 12 million daily passengers.

This year 2023 again, nearly 4.2 billion euros are being invested to modernize and maintain infrastructure, and build the Ile-de-France network of tomorrow, whether it is RER, trains, metros, trams as well as stations and stations.

So RER, train, metro, tram: this summer again, it's off to a facelift on the rail network on:

5 RER lines,

7 train lines,

9 metro lines,

and 4 tram lines.

This work will require temporary interruptions to traffic during the summer and will invariably be accompanied by an alternative transport plan adapted to have a minimal impact on the daily lives of passengers.

We take stock to help you get around during this period.