Summer works 2023 on the RER network

RER A

As part of the work to renew the switches and crossings* and maintain the infrastructure, the RER A will be closed all day:

From 9 to 18 August inclusive: RER line A will be closed between Nation and Val de Fontenay stations as well as between Nation and Fontenay-sous-Bois,

RER line A will be closed as well as between From 5 to 20 August inclusive : RER line A will be closed between Cergy-Le Haut and Conflans-Fin d'Oise stations.

For each exceptional closure, an alternative transport plan and replacement buses will be offered to passengers.

*The switches and crossings are all the elements that support the train. They are made up of fixed elements (ballast tanks and sleepers) and mobile elements (switches, which allow the train to turn off).