Summer works 2023 on the RER network
Published on
We take stock of the summer works and the associated traffic restrictions on your RER lines.
RER A
As part of the work to renew the switches and crossings* and maintain the infrastructure, the RER A will be closed all day:
- From 9 to 18 August inclusive: RER line A will be closed between Nation and Val de Fontenay stations as well as between Nation and Fontenay-sous-Bois,
- From 5 to 20 August inclusive : RER line A will be closed between Cergy-Le Haut and Conflans-Fin d'Oise stations.
For each exceptional closure, an alternative transport plan and replacement buses will be offered to passengers.
*The switches and crossings are all the elements that support the train. They are made up of fixed elements (ballast tanks and sleepers) and mobile elements (switches, which allow the train to turn off).
To find out more about the works on the RER A line
RER B
Modernisation work
Modernisation work continues on RER line B to accommodate faster, more efficient and spacious trains, while improving the regularity and safety of the lines.
During the works, some stations and parts of the line will not be served :
- From 29 May to 27 August : in both directions, trains will not stop at Bagneux station.
- From 22 July to 25 August inclusive : the line will be closed between Bourg-la-Reine and Robinson, Robinson branch.
- From 14 July to 20 August inclusive : closure of the Fontaine-Michalon - Massy-Palaiseau section as part of the replacement of the century-old bridges of Chartres (Line B) and Gallardon (Line C). A large-scale operation in the town of Massy (91), near the Massy-Verrières train station.
- From 22 July to 4 August inclusive : closure of the line between Fontaine Michalon and Croix de Berny (which extends the closure area from Massy-Palaiseau to Croix de Berny during its two weeks see above) for the improvement of interregional TGV rail operations.
- From 24 July to 12 August inclusive : no trains will run from 11:30 p.m. between Denfert-Rochereau and Gare du Nord as part of the heritage maintenance of the Châtelet-Les-Halles tracks.
For each closure, an alternative transport plan is offered to passengers.
Work on the northern axis of the RER B: closure from 12, 13 and 14 August inclusive
On Saturday 12, Sunday 13 and Monday 14 August 2023, SNCF's modernisation work on the RER B, the culmination of more than two years of work, will provide the RER B with a new temporary terminus that will beused to maintain trains on certain sections of the line in the event of incidents. The work also prepares for the arrival of the new airport shuttles and creates a new terminus of the line to the north at La Plaine-Stade-de-France.
Temporary termini that will increase the turning capacity of trains and therefore better maintain traffic in the event of a traffic cut.
12 to 14 August: the impacts on the Paris-Laon line
- No trains will run on the usual tracks, between Paris and Mitry-Claye,
- Some trains will be diverted via Ormoy-Villers & Creil, with longer journey times.
12 to 14 August: consequences on RER B traffic
No trains will run in either direction between:
- Paris Gare du Nord and Mitry-Claye,
- Paris Gare du Nord and Aulnay-sous-Bois.
Trains will run between:
- The south of the line and Paris Gare du Nord underground,
- Between Mitry-Claye and Crépy-en-Valois,
- Aulnay-sous-Bois and CDG 2 Airport by shuttles.
- Replacement buses will be set up between Paris and Compans.
August 12, 13 and 14, 2023: passengers, postpone your trips
During the period, travellers are invited to postpone their trip, especially on Monday 14 August. For people who would be obliged to travel, replacement buses are set up.
For more information and details of alternative solutions, visit the transilien.com website, RER B section, the RER B blog, works section or read our article on the subject !
Other work on the RER B: closure of the line all summer from 11 p.m.
Other operations will be carried out on line B and will require the closure of the line all summer from 11 p.m .:
- Work to replace 14 km of track in the municipalities between Aulnay and Mitry : in Aulnay between 31 July and 5 August, in Mitry from 21 August to 14 October, Sevran-Livry from 21 August to 30 September, Sevran from 21 August to 30 September.
- Track and ballast renewal work: between Paris and Aulnay from 8 July to 14 August.
- Preparation for the arrival of the new rolling stock at La Courneuve : from 11 June to 26 June at night on weekdays and weekends from 11.30 pm to 4.30 am.
To find out more about the works on the RER B line
RER C
During the summer period, SNCF will carry out modernisation and regeneration work on the equipment :
- 910 metres of track renewed between the Invalides and Musée d'Orsay stations between 3 July and 1 September,
- 2.8 km of track and ballast replacement between the Musée d'Orsay and Notre Damestations between 15 July and 17 August,
- Reinforcement of the structures of the tunnel of line C at Pont d'Alma between 16 July and 26 August,
- Replacement of 12.5 km of track (between Lardy and Etampes) and 17 km (between Vanves and La Verrière) until 30 September,
- Construction of a signal box in Dourdan all summer long, at night during the week,
- Replacement of the signage in Savigny-sur-Orge on the nights of 25 to 26 June.
- Rail bypass between Massy and Antony to eliminate the crossing of lines B and C and avoid traffic conflicts.
Consequences on Line C traffic
- 1, 2, 8 and 9 July : trains will be direct between Choisy-le-Roi and Juvisy.
- From 15 July to 26 August : no trains run between Avenue Henri Martin, Javel and Austerlitz stations. Passengers are invited to use the regular lines (Metro 10, Bus 30 and Bus 63).
- From 15 July to 26 August : no trains run between the stations of Pont de Rungis and Massy Palaiseau. Passengers are invited to use the regular lines.
Good to know
As part of the replacement work on the Chartres (RER B) and Gallardon (RER C) bridges, the LGV Atlantiques is interrupted from 11:30 p.m. on July 17 to 5 a.m. on July 20 and from 11 p.m. on August 7 to 5:30 a.m. on August 10. The TGVs will be diverted at the Gare d'Austerlitz.
To find out more about the works on the RER C line
RER D
Work planned on the RER D line
- Preparing for the arrival of the New Generation RER trains : on the Juvisy - Corbeil Essonnes axis via Évry Courcouronnes, SNCF will carry out catenary reinforcement work in the Plateau sector from 1 to 2 July, from 2 to 3 September, as well as every night from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays until December 2023.
- Raising of the quays in Maisons-Alfort-Alfortville from 9 to 11 June, from 16 to 18 June, from 23 to 25 June. The rest of the work will take place on weekday nights from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. until August 2023.
Consequences on Line D traffic
- From 10 to 29 July and from 31 July to 26 August on the Juvisy - Corbeil Essonnes axis via Évry Courcouronnes: trains run only in one direction on line D (on the axis.
- On weekdays, trains run from 4:25 a.m. to 9 a.m. to Paris and from 4:35 p.m. to 9 p.m. trains run in the direction of Paris to the provinces.
- On weekends, trains run in the direction of Paris from the morning until 2:55 p.m. and in the other direction from 3 p.m. to the end of the service.
The other direction of traffic is provided by a replacement bus service
To find out more about the works on the RER D line
RER E
Work planned on the RER E line
On the East Axis, SNCF will carry out regeneration work:
- 14 km of rails will be renewed between Pantin and Noisy-le-Sec between 29 May and 1 July.
- Switch removal and replacement operations at La Ferté Milon station from 14 July to 14 September.
- Between Yvris and Emerainville, the tracks will be renovated on 15, 16 and 22 and 23 July.
- In Vaires-sur-Marne, five track maintenance equipment and 1200 metres of track and ballast will be transformed : the preparatory work will take place from 14 August to 17 September and the main works from 18 September to 24 November.
Consequences on the traffic of the E (and P) line
As part of the works and the EOLE project, some Parisian stations will be subject to traffic postponements:
- The weekends of 3, 4 and 10 and 11 June : the Haussmann Saint Lazare and Magenta stations,
- The weekend of 17 and 18 June : the Haussmann Saint Lazare, Magenta and Rosa Parks stations,
- From 19 June to 28 June : Haussmann Saint Lazare station.
For the other summer operations (relating to the RER E and line P), other service changes are to be expected :
- 29 and 30 July, 5 and 6 August, 11 and 12 August, 19 and 20 August and 26 and 27 August :
- The Chelles Gournay station will not be served in both directions.
- Vaires Torcy station will not be served in the direction of Paris.
- From 15 July to 27 August : no trains between the stations of Meaux and La Ferté Milon. A replacement bus service will be set up between these stations.
- On 14, 15 and 16 July : no trains on the Coulommiers and Provins branches. A replacement bus service will be set up.
- From 3 July to 27 August : Nangis station will not be served in both directions. A replacement bus service has been set up.
All about the RER E