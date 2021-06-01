Summer 2023 work on your train lines
Published on
We take stock of the construction sites underway this summer on your train lines and their consequences on your traffic conditions.
Line H
In Valmondois, SNCF will renew 13 switches and crossings* and 1400 metres of track and ballast from 7 August to 25 November.
Consequences on Line H traffic
- 5 and 6 August : no trains run between the stations of Ermont-Eaubonne – Valmondois and Pontoise – Persan Beaumont. A replacement bus service is set up
*The switches and crossings are all the elements that support the train. They are made up of fixed elements (ballast tanks and sleepers) and mobile elements (switches, which allow the train to turn off).
To find out more about the works on line H
Line J
Work on line J
- In Gargenville, an operation to renew 1200 metres of track and ballast and 2 switches : will be carried out from 21 August to 8 September for preparatory work and from 8 to 25 September without impact on traffic.
- On the Nanterre side : the major tunnel infrastructure works necessary for the opening, in spring 2024, of the RER line E to Nanterre (Eole project) will be completed in June 2023. The summer will be devoted to railway tests and the progress of the project.
- In addition, work will be carried out on "the future turning drawers" of the future western branch of the RER E (Mantes-La Jolie - Rosa Parks) at Rosa Parks station on 17 and 18 June.
- In Mantes-la-Jolie : at the same time, SNCF is continuing work to allow the opening of the RER E in Mantes-la-Jolie at the end of 2026. This summer's work will aim to finalise the 3rd track between Epône Mézières and Mantes-Station, to continue work on the connection of the viaduct between Buchelay and Mantes-la-Jolie and to finish the widening of the Buchelay rail bridge.
Consequences on the traffic of line J
- From 10 July to 13 August : no trains run between the stations of Epône Mézières and Mantes-la-Jolie. A replacement bus service is set up between these stations.
- 8 and 9 July : closure between Paris St Lazare - Mantes. Replacement buses and reinforcements of regular lines.
- 5 and 6 August - 19 and 20 August - 26 and 27 August : no trains run between Les Mureaux and Mantes-la-Jolie stations. A replacement bus service is set up between these stations as well as reinforcements on the regular bus lines.
- On 8 and 9 July and 12 and 13 August : no trains run between the stations of Issou Porcheville and Mantes-la-Jolie. A replacement bus service has been set up.
- 12 and 13 August - 19 and 20 August - 26 and 27 August : no trains run between Paris Saint-Lazare Saint-Cloud / Garches - Marnes la Coquette. A replacement bus service has been set up.
To find out more about the works on line J
Line K
- From 8 July to 14 August : no trains run between Paris Gare du Nord and Mitry-Claye. Passengers are invited to use the RER B. Rail shuttles will run between Mitry-Claye and Crépy-en-Valois.
To find out more about the works on the K line
Line L
- SNCF will continue the construction of a signal box in Versailles. The work will be held during the day on weekdays from 1 June and at night from 2 May to 28 July.
- From 5 to 20 August : no trains run between the stations of Maisons Laffitte and Cergy-le-Haut. A replacement bus service is set up between these stations as well as reinforcements on the regular bus lines.
- On 15 and 16 July, 22 and 23 July and 29 and 30 July : Cergy Préfecture station will not be served in both directions . Passengers are invited to use the regular lines
To find out more about the works on the L line
Line N
- From 8 July to 13 August : no trains run between the stations of Plaisir Grignon and Mantes-la-Jolie. A replacement bus service is set up
Line P
- From 15 July to 27 August : no trains run between the stations of Meaux and La Ferté Milon. A replacement bus service is set up between these stations.
- On 14, 15 and 16 July : no trains run on the Coulommiers and Provins branches. A replacement bus service has been set up.
- From 3 July to 27 August :Nangis station is not served. A replacement bus service has been set up.
To find out more about the works on line P
Line R
- Replacement of 15 km of rails between Vernou-la-Celle-sur-Seine, La Grande Paroisse, Fontenay-sur-Loing and Cepoy from 31 July to 6 September.
To find out more about the works on the R line:
U-Line
- 12 and 13 August, 19 and 20 August, and 26 and 27 August : no trains run between the stations of La Défense and Suresnes. A replacement bus service has been set up.
To find out more about the works on the U line