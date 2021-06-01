Line H

In Valmondois, SNCF will renew 13 switches and crossings* and 1400 metres of track and ballast from 7 August to 25 November.

Consequences on Line H traffic

5 and 6 August : no trains run between the stations of Ermont-Eaubonne – Valmondois and Pontoise – Persan Beaumont. A replacement bus service is set up

*The switches and crossings are all the elements that support the train. They are made up of fixed elements (ballast tanks and sleepers) and mobile elements (switches, which allow the train to turn off).

To find out more about the works on line H