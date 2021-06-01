Line 6

The emblematic line 6 of the Paris metro is getting a makeover! Since mid-January 2023, renovated MP89 metro trains from line 4 have been arriving on line 6 to replace the old models (MP73) that have been running since the 1970s!

A dozen converted MP89s will be in service by the end of the year. The deployment will continue until 2026 and a total of 47 trains will run on the line.

At the same time, the adaptation of the infrastructure and the modernisation of the facilities are continuing, such as the reinforcement of the track, the improvement of the signalling system and the migration of the control system.

Consequences on Line 6 traffic

To allow for this large-scale work, which will optimise passenger journeys, traffic will be interrupted :

From 22 July to 27 August inclusive : between Nation and Bercy stations.

An alternative transport plan is offered to passengers.