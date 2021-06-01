Summer 2023 works on metro lines
We take stock of the summer work on your metro lines.
Work on the lines: timetables to help you find your way around
To allow passengers to easily find their way around and plan their journeys according to the days of work, informative calendars will be displayed in stations and route planners will be updated!
Line 4
As part of the adaptation and modernisation of the line and stations, line 4 will be closed several times over the next few months:
- From 19 April to 20 July inclusive, except 13 July : closed in the evenings from 10.15 p.m. from Wednesday to Thursday inclusive,
- 18 June, 2 and 23 July : Sunday mornings until noon,
- From 9 to 11 June inclusive : the line will becompletely closed between Montparnasse (temporary terminus) and Bagneux-Lucie Aubrac stations. Replacement buses will run in both directions between the stations of Denfert-Rochereau and Bagneux–Lucie Aubrac.
- From 13 August to 17 August inclusive : traffic will also be interrupted between the Porte de Clignancourt and Barbès - Rochechouart stations.
Line 5
The modernisation work on line 5 began in March and will be completed in October 2023. It consists of the renovation of the plastering of the vaults located between the Gare de l'Est and Jacques Bonsergent stations, i.e. 5,000 m² of renovation to prevent the risk of infiltration !
Consequences on Line 5 traffic
After a first part of the work carried out at night, a second part, during the day, will require:
- From 19 July to 11 August : the closure of the line between the Gare du Nord stops and République station.
An alternative transport plan will be offered to passengers.
Line 6
The emblematic line 6 of the Paris metro is getting a makeover! Since mid-January 2023, renovated MP89 metro trains from line 4 have been arriving on line 6 to replace the old models (MP73) that have been running since the 1970s!
A dozen converted MP89s will be in service by the end of the year. The deployment will continue until 2026 and a total of 47 trains will run on the line.
At the same time, the adaptation of the infrastructure and the modernisation of the facilities are continuing, such as the reinforcement of the track, the improvement of the signalling system and the migration of the control system.
Consequences on Line 6 traffic
To allow for this large-scale work, which will optimise passenger journeys, traffic will be interrupted :
- From 22 July to 27 August inclusive : between Nation and Bercy stations.
An alternative transport plan is offered to passengers.
Line 7
This summer, the switches, switches and crossings that support the movement of trains and ensure their safe junctions, will be renewed at Porte de la Villette station.
Their renewal aims to maintain their good availability over time and ensure a better service on the whole of line 7.
Consequences on Line 7 traffic
Due to the works:
- From 20 June to 12 July 2023: preparatory work for the site will be carried out without any impact on the network,
- From 13 to 18 July 2023 inclusive : line 7 will be closed 24 hours a day from La Courneuve 8 May 1945 to Gare de l'Est (temporary terminus).
An alternative transport plan was offered to passengers between the stations La Courneuve 8 mai 1945 and Stalingrad.
Line 9
Total closure of the line on September 3
Prior to the launch of a new driving system in February 2024, a traffic interruption is planned on the entire line:
- September 3, 2023.
Further interruptions will be planned for the end of 2023 and 2024 to gradually qualify the system and allow for global operating tests. This driving system will increase the level of safety and improve the regularity of trains.
An alternative transport plan is offered to passengers.
Line 11
As part of the work to extend metro 11, the line will be closed several times during the summer:
- From December 20 to September 28, 2023 : evenings from 10 p.m. from Tuesday to Thursday inclusive,
- Sundays 9, 30 July and 27 August 2023 : the line will be closed. A replacement shuttle is set up between Porte des Lilas and République. A reinforcement of line 105 between Porte des Lilas and Mairie des Lilas is also put in place.
Passengers are invited to use the connecting metro, bus, RER and tram lines.
Line 12
As part of the recent extension of line 12 to the Mairie d'Aubervilliers station (May 2022), work is being carried out at Porte de la Chapelle. What for? As the station is no longer the terminus of line 12, three switches and crossings* have to be removed.
- As a result, the line will be closed between Front Populaire and Jules Joffrin from August 2 to 8, 2023 inclusive.
An alternative transport plan is offered to passengers.
*The switches and crossings are all the elements that support the train. They are made up of fixed elements (ballast tanks and sleepers) and mobile elements (switches, which allow the train to turn off).
Line 13
As part of the arrival of the new MF19 metro station on line 13, fire safety adaptation work will be carried out at Porte de Saint Ouen to maintain a good level of safety in the station.
- As a result, the Porte de Saint Ouen station will be closed from July 19 to August 18 inclusive. Trains on line 13 continue to run during this period, without stopping at Porte de Saint Ouen station.
An alternative transport plan is offered to passengers.
Line 14
Due to the preparation work for the extension of metro line 14 and modernization for the arrival of the 8-car MP14 trains, traffic is interrupted on the entire line:
- Until 27 July 2023 : from 10 p.m., traffic is interrupted every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evening (except Wednesday 21 June);
- Sundays, June 11 and July 9 : the line will be closed until 4 p.m.
- Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 June, Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 July, and Saturday 29 July to Friday 11 August inclusive : the line is closed all day.
An alternative transport plan is offered to passengers.
Extension of line 14 to Orly Airport and Saint-Denis Pleyel
Indeed, as part of the extension of line 14 to Orly Airport and to Saint-Denis Pleyel, the automatic control system of the new metros must be modernized on the existing line. And deployed, on the extended line.
The line will welcome 1 million passengers per day in 2024! The first tests of the trains will also take place in 2023 until the extension is commissioned.