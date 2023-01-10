Metro: MP89s arrive on line 6
MP89s move from metro line 4 to line 6
Since the 1970s, the MP73 metros have been running on line 6. Rapid metros, efficient for their time, but now a little dated.
So, to modernize the line and offer it a more harmonious distribution of passengers on board, line 6 is saying goodbye to the MP73 and their iconic green seats for renovated MP89s, metros that were previously in circulation on line 4.
If the 4 is generously selling its MP89 trains, it is because it is undergoing automation work and will soon be fully equipped with automatic MP14 shuttles in 2023!
A line transfer and a complete renovation
The first MP89 train will arrive in January 2023 on line 6 with a target of around forty trains in circulation by the third quarter of 2025. To best adapt this new metro fleet to line 6, the MP89s will be renovated on several levels :
- From six cars, they will be reduced to five in order to adapt their size to the smaller platforms of line 6
- They will be equipped with so-called "mixed" doors (which open on both sides of the train) to adapt to certain stops, such as at Charles de Gaulle - Étoile
- On-board video protection is installed
- The seats and ceilings are renovated
- Signage on board as well
A renovation accompanied by modernisation work
The arrival of the MP89s naturally requires adaptation work on line 6 to ensure safe operation and improve performance. Among the planned works:
- Adaptation of platforms and tracks
- The addition of a rectifier station
- The development of new garages for the metros
- and work to modernise and adapt the signage
Good news for line 6 in circulation since 1909, one of the most appreciated by Parisians and tourists, for its many views of the historical beauties of the French capital!