Metro: MP89s arrive on line 6

MP89s move from metro line 4 to line 6

Since the 1970s, the MP73 metros have been running on line 6. Rapid metros, efficient for their time, but now a little dated.

So, to modernize the line and offer it a more harmonious distribution of passengers on board, line 6 is saying goodbye to the MP73 and their iconic green seats for renovated MP89s, metros that were previously in circulation on line 4.

If the 4 is generously selling its MP89 trains, it is because it is undergoing automation work and will soon be fully equipped with automatic MP14 shuttles in 2023!