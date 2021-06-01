Summer 2023 works on tram lines

Tram T1

As part of the modernisation work on T1, the stations are being transformed to better accommodate passengers and improve traffic flow. New works are planned for this summer between Escadrille Normandie – Niémen and Jean Rostand.

As a result:

From Monday 12 to Wednesday 14 June inclusive , the resorts:

-Shut your mouth

-Release

- Bobigny City Hall,

-and Bobigny – Pablo Picasso will be closed.

A replacement bus will run at the same times as the tramway. However, it will not mark the stop at La Ferme station.

To find out more about the works on the T1 line