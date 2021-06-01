Summer 2023 works on tram lines
We take stock of the work this summer on your tram lines.
Tram T1
As part of the modernisation work on T1, the stations are being transformed to better accommodate passengers and improve traffic flow. New works are planned for this summer between Escadrille Normandie – Niémen and Jean Rostand.
As a result:
- From Monday 12 to Wednesday 14 June inclusive , the resorts:
-Shut your mouth
-Release
- Bobigny City Hall,
-and Bobigny – Pablo Picasso will be closed.
A replacement bus will run at the same times as the tramway. However, it will not mark the stop at La Ferme station.
Tram T2
Crumbling on the edge of the platforms has been observed at some T2 stations. For the safety and comfort of passengers, work must be carried out in the stations located between Pont de Bezons and La Défense, and between Porte de Versailles and Issy – Val de Seine.
In this context, 11 stations will be temporarily closed this summer, allowing the teams to work on the foundations of the platforms:
- From 12 to 27 August : between Pont de Bezons and La Défense
- From 12 to 18 August : between Porte de Versailles and Issy – Val de Seine.
Alternative routes including a replacement bus service will be available
Tram T3
Temporary traffic interruptions are planned on tram lines T3a and T3b this summer, as part of the renovation of switches and crossings* :
Work on the T3a
- From 27 July to 11 August inclusive : closure between Porte d'Italie and Porte de Vincennes for the replacement of the junctions between the T3a and T3b at Porte de Vincennes and the programme to renovate the platform slabs on the stations of the T3a line.
Work on the T3b
- From 14 to 26 July inclusive : closure between Porte de Vincennes and Porte de Pantin for the replacement of switches and crossings at the junctions between the T3a and T3b at Porte de Vincennes and the programme to renovate the platform slabs on the stations of the T3b line.
Replacement buses will run.
*The switches and crossings are all the elements that support the train. They are made up of fixed elements (ballast tanks and sleepers) and mobile elements (switches, which allow the train to turn off).
