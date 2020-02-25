The nights will be festive one Saturday a month with the opening of transport at night!

The Noctilien bus lines will be reinforced compared to the weekend night offer, with additional reinforcements on the busiest lines:

The Parisian ring road lines N01-N02 with an interval of 5 minutes;

Lines departing from Gare de l'Est: N43-N44-N45 with an interval of 15 minutes;

Lines in the outer suburbs: reinforcement of 13 SNCF lines 30 minutes away, in both directions (N130, N131, N132, N133, N134, N140, N141, N142, N150, N151, N152, N154 – lines N122, N143, N144 and N145 are already 30 minutes away at weekends); reinforcement of a line at 60 minutes, in both directions: N135.

Night transport is included in your Navigo pass!

For all Navigo subscribers, access to transport at night and on festive nights is included in the subscription. For all other passengers, transport will also be accessible with a usual transport ticket available at ticket machines, ticket offices and on smartphones.

Vianavigo, the app that provides you with real-time information on timetables and traffic!

As for all other days of the week, the Vianavigo app (to be downloaded here: Android / iOS) will provide all passengers with real-time information on the metro, tram and bus lines open during these festive nights scheduled one Saturday per month.

Since 2016, Île-de-France Mobilités has been engaged in an action plan for the development of the Noctilien bus network. This action plan, which aims to respond to the various reasons for travel (work and leisure), has already led to a significant increase in the transport offer: 25 Noctilien lines have been reinforced since 2017, for a 28% increase in the number of buses and a continuous increase in ridership of 25%. These reinforcements continued on all the lines!