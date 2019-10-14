Night services constantly adapted to the needs of Ile-de-France residents

The night bus network (Noctilien) currently consists of 48 lines and offers a continuous service every night of the week from 00:30 to 05:30 along the main railway axes of Île-de-France. This offer is reinforced on weekends on the majority of lines. Since 2017, the Noctilien development plan has made it possible to:

– the doubling of frequencies on the vast majority of radial lines in the inner suburbs (which reach Paris) as well as on the ring road (N71). Waiting times for the 21 radial lines are now 30 minutes on weekdays and 20 minutes on weekends. The N43, N44 and N45 lines have recently been reinforced to 20 minutes on weekdays and 15 minutes on weekends in order to adapt to their traffic.

– the doubling of the frequencies of 4 radial lines in the outer suburbs on weekends (N33, N122, N144 and N145): from 60 to 30 minutes of waiting.

– the extension of 7 lines in the inner suburbs to improve the network network (N14 – N21 – N24 – N52 – N62 – N66 – N71), as well as the extension of the N145 line to Rambouillet in the outer suburbs.

The plan also provides for the extension of the N11 and N15 lines as well as the creation of 8 new radial lines in the Grande Couronne. They would serve the RER and Transilien stations that do not have Noctilien lines to date, as well as 2 new radials replacing the T2 tram line. The extension of the N63 line and the restructuring of the Paris ring roads are also being studied.

In order to better adapt the bus offer to the lifestyles of Ile-de-France residents, 735 bus lines in the Ile-de-France region have been reinforced or have had their operating hours extended (up to 1 additional hour of circulation). In addition to the reinforcements put in place on the Noctilien lines, this extension of the traffic hours has made it possible to promote the night-time mobility of Ile-de-France residents.