Measures to improve the purchasing power of Ile-de-France residents

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Île-de-France Mobilités offers Ile-de-France residents concrete solutions to facilitate mobility, improve daily transport while preserving purchasing power.

  • Fares adapted to each period of life: junior, frozen fares for Navigo, senior
  • You reach a station by car or by bike : we offer you a parking space near your station;
  • For all Ile-de-France travellers, take advantage of the new Navigo advantages:
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Fares adapted to each period of life: junior, frozen fares for Navigo, senior

The new junior pass at €24/year for young people from the Ile-de-France region aged 4 to 11

Available from the start of the 2020 school year, the new junior pass will allow children from the Ile-de-France region aged 4 to 11 to travel anywhere in Île-de-France for €24/year. This new measure will promote the mobility of families in the Ile-de-France region and strengthen their purchasing power by saving up to €326 each year and for each child.

Also for schoolchildren and students:

For the 3rd year in a row, Imagine R fares as well as monthly and annual Navigo passes have been frozen;

Subscription or ticket for the 3rd year course... Which one will be the least expensive for your teenager to get to his or her internship in a company? We have the solution: we will give you a full refund for a Navigo week. To benefit from it , go to the navigo.fr website.

Rate freeze for the third year in a row

For the third year in a row, the prices of all Navigo subscriptions are frozen. Similarly, the prices of T+ tickets, boarding tickets and Origin-Destination tickets are also frozen. To encourage Ile-de-France residents to choose the new ticketing products, set up to save them time and freedom, while allowing the gradual end of the magnetic ticket that is not very ecological, the price of the ticket book remains unchanged on these media.

Navigo Senior

Since November 2019, a Senior offer of the Navigo pass has been set up. The over 62s can now travel unlimited throughout the Île-de-France region for €37.60 per month. In addition to reducing the cost of transport, Navigo Senior is intended to encourage retired Ile-de-France residents to use public transport rather than their individual vehicles.

More information on navigo.fr.

By car or by bike, parking spaces available near the stations

By car in the Park & Ride

Motorists with a Navigo pass loaded with an annual pass can now take advantage of a free parking space in a labelled Park & Ride! Indeed, since March 2019, local authorities who request it can apply free parking in their labelled Park and Ride facilities. These Park & Ride facilities offer Ile-de-France residents a secure and guaranteed parking solution near train stations.

Nearly 5000 spaces spread over 13 labelled Park and Ride facilities are already available to regular travellers and more will be offered soon.

Visit the dedicated page for more information and to consult the list of these Park and Ride facilities.

For cyclists, in the Véligo bike park

Are you cycling to your station? 4000 spaces will also be offered to Navigo Annuel and Imagine R subscribers in the Véligo bike parks in Île-de-France.

More information on bike lockers and on Véligo Location on this page.

Try the new Navigo Liberté + service: à la carte travel, free connections and payment the following month for the journeys made!

Navigo is expanding with a new service to allow passengers using t+ tickets to travel with peace of mind: Liberté +. No more queues, you subscribe to the service, you travel and that's it, no need to buy your ticket in advance! You validate your Navigo pass and you pay on the 15th of the month following the trips made.

Another of its advantages is the price of the journeys: t+ tickets are charged €1.49 from the 1st trip with Navigo Liberté +. Finally, connections between the RER or train in Paris/metro and the bus/tram are free!

For more information and to subscribe to Navigo Liberté +, visit the navigo.fr website.

With Navigo Easy or on your phone, take advantage of an advantageous rate on t+ tickets

Navigo Easy Pass

If you do without your magnetic t+ tickets, which are not very environmentally friendly, for contactless tickets loaded on the Easy card, your tickets will be cheaper.

The Navigo Easy pass allows the loading, on a single medium, of several transport tickets (single t+ ticket, full or reduced fare ticket book, Navigo day pass, Youth weekend pass, OrlyBus and RoissyBus tickets).

On your phone, with the Vianavigo app

Since the end of September 2019, the Navigo pass and t+ tickets have arrived on smartphones! Thanks to this new service set up by Île-de-France Mobilités and its partners (RATP, SNCF Transilien, Optile, Transdev, Orange and Samsung), it is now possible to use your smartphone to buy and/or validate your transport tickets. Here too, you will benefit from a low rate for your t+ tickets.