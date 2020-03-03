Measures to improve the purchasing power of Ile-de-France residents

- Fares adapted to each period of life: junior, frozen fares for Navigo, senior
- You reach a station by car or by bike : we offer you a parking space near your station;
- For all Ile-de-France travellers, take advantage of the new Navigo advantages:
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Fares adapted to each period of life: junior, frozen fares for Navigo, senior
The new junior pass at €24/year for young people from the Ile-de-France region aged 4 to 11
Available from the start of the 2020 school year, the new junior pass will allow children from the Ile-de-France region aged 4 to 11 to travel anywhere in Île-de-France for €24/year. This new measure will promote the mobility of families in the Ile-de-France region and strengthen their purchasing power by saving up to €326 each year and for each child.