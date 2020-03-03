Measures to improve the purchasing power of Ile-de-France residents

Also for schoolchildren and students:

For the 3rd year in a row, Imagine R fares as well as monthly and annual Navigo passes have been frozen;

Subscription or ticket for the 3rd year course... Which one will be the least expensive for your teenager to get to his or her internship in a company? We have the solution: we will give you a full refund for a Navigo week. To benefit from it , go to the navigo.fr website.

Rate freeze for the third year in a row

For the third year in a row, the prices of all Navigo subscriptions are frozen. Similarly, the prices of T+ tickets, boarding tickets and Origin-Destination tickets are also frozen. To encourage Ile-de-France residents to choose the new ticketing products, set up to save them time and freedom, while allowing the gradual end of the magnetic ticket that is not very ecological, the price of the ticket book remains unchanged on these media.

Navigo Senior