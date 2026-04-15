Works in the north-eastern sector of Île-de-France: disruptions and alternative routes

Île-de-France has been divided into 5 sectors (South, East, Centre, North-East and North-West) to better understand the impact of disruptions on the public transport network on a regional scale. During the different periods, alternative routes may save time compared to the usual alternative route.

To simplify your travels

One month before the start of the work, the Île-de-France Mobilités route planner (available on our website and smartphone application) will take into account closures and disruptions and will allow you to anticipate your journeys.