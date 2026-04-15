Works in the southern sector of Île-de-France: disruptions and alternative routes

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On this page, find the details by period of disruptions related to the works on the RER B and C lines (south and south-west of Paris), as well as the alternative routes to choose to get around.

Île-de-France has been divided into 5 sectors (South, East, Centre, North-East and North-West) to better understand the impact of disruptions on the public transport network on a regional scale. During the different periods, alternative routes may save time compared to the usual alternative route.

To simplify your travels

One month before the start of the work, the Île-de-France Mobilités route planner (available on our website and smartphone application) will take into account closures and disruptions and will allow you to anticipate your journeys.

Closure for works and alternative routes: the recap by period

Work information from 15 July to 24 July 2026

1. Reminder of closures

2. Alternative routes to take during the period

Work information from 25 July to 6 August 2026

1. Reminder of closures

2. Alternative routes to take during the period

Work information from 7 to 16 August 2026

1. Reminder of closures

2. Alternative routes to take during the period

Work information from 17 to 22 August 2026

1. Reminder of closures

2. Alternative routes to take during the period