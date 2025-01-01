Carpooling lines
Carpool on a daily basis, without reservation
Drivers and passengers, find yourself easily at the stops on our carpooling lines
Are you a passenger?
Carpool without reservation
- Enter your destination in the app or via SMS
- Go to the nearest carpool stop
- See your waiting time in real time
- A driver stops and drops you off at your destination
No driver? Our support will find you a solution.
Are you a driver?
Make your daily journeys more profitable
- Declare your trip by selecting your stops in the app
- You are notified when a passenger is on your route
- Pick it up when stopped
It's easy and remunerated!
Discover the first carpooling lines in Île-de-France!
Located on the Plateau de Saclay, the lines simplify all your daily journeys.
An app designed to make your daily commute easier
Whether you are a driver or a passenger, memorize your regular trips to carpool instantly.
Need help or information?
Our assistance is available on 0800 10 20 20 to answer all your questions:
- Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Weekends from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Install the app and start carpooling!
Install the app
- 1. Scan the QR Code with your phone
- 2. Click on the link
- 3. Download the app