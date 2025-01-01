Carpooling lines

Carpool on a daily basis, without reservation

Drivers and passengers, find yourself easily at the stops on our carpooling lines

Discover the lines
Are you a passenger?

Carpool without reservation

  1. Enter your destination in the app or via SMS
  2. Go to the nearest carpool stop
  3. See your waiting time in real time
  4. A driver stops and drops you off at your destination

No driver? Our support will find you a solution.

Are you a driver?

Make your daily journeys more profitable

  1. Declare your trip by selecting your stops in the app
  2. You are notified when a passenger is on your route
  3. Pick it up when stopped

It's easy and remunerated!

Discover the first carpooling lines in Île-de-France!

Located on the Plateau de Saclay, the lines simplify all your daily journeys.

An app designed to make your daily commute easier

Whether you are a driver or a passenger, memorize your regular trips to carpool instantly.

Need help or information?

Our assistance is available on 0800 10 20 20 to answer all your questions:

  • Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Weekends from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
