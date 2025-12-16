Maison du Vélo
A dedicated space, to make cycling easier for you on a daily basis
Tests, repairs, advice: a friendly place for all cyclists, beginners and experienced cyclists, including people with reduced mobility, to progress and exchange.
Bicycle services available all year round
In each Maison du Vélo, you can:
- Test bikes : compare several models before deciding.
- Be accompanied : our counsellors and occupational therapists will guide you according to your needs (professional or reduced mobility).
- Renting a Véligo : registration, discount, return... We take care of everything. And exclusive to Maison du Vélo: short-term rental (between half a day and 7 days).
- Repair and maintain your personal bike: self-service tools and pumps.
- Find the right information : help, itineraries, advice around your home.
One-off appointments not to be missed
The region's cycling associations and stakeholders bring the Maisons du Vélo to life with:
- Training : bike school, getting back in the saddle, repair workshops.
- Entertainment : bicycle festival, film debates, conferences, mobility frescoes.
- Discover : new formats and events to come.
Where can I find a Maison du Vélo?
Currently, the following Maisons du Vélo are open:
- Ermont-Eaubonne
2 Rue de l'Arrivée,
95120 Ermont
- Juvisy
43 Rue des Gaulois,
91260 Juvisy-sur-Orge
- Berny's Cross
99 Avenue du Général de Gaulle,
92160 Antony
The Maison du Vélo comes to you
The Maisons du Vélo mobiles travel throughout the Ile-de-France region to offer the same services* as the fixed sites, as close as possible to you.
The first is running in the Yvelines ; six more will arrive by June 2026.
* Excluding short-term rentals.
And for local authorities?
Develop a range of cycling services in your area with the help of Île-de-France Mobilités.