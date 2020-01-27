Reduced rates for people with disabilities

Blindness

Reduced rate (and free for the accompanying person)

Holders of the Ile-de-France disability card or the Mobility Inclusion card with the mention "Blindness" or "Blindness - Need accompaniment" can travel with t+ tickets or half-fare Origin-Destination tickets on all Ile-de-France networks accepting these tickets (except Orlybus, Roissybus, Orlyval).

These cards also entitle the accompanying person (person or dog) to free travel on these same networks (as well as on Orlybus and Roissybus).

War invalids

Reduced or free rates

Depending on their degree of disability and their place of residence, holders of ONAC (National Office for Veterans) disability cards can benefit from either free or reduced tickets on all or part of the Ile-de-France networks (see details in the table).

In some cases, their companion can also benefit from these fare advantages.

To be able to access the networks, ONAC cardholders in the Ile-de-France region who benefit from free travel must obtain a magnetic coupon (for themselves and their companion if applicable) at Parisian stations or from the Centre d'Action Sociale de la Ville de Paris (CASVP).

In the event of an inspection, the holder of the ONAC disability card must present his card to justify his right to a reduction and that of his companion if applicable.