Île-de-France Solidarity mobility for Civic Service volunteers
Published on
Are you a volunteer for the Civic Service or the European Solidarity Corps? You can benefit from a 50% discount on your monthly and weekly Navigo subscription, as well as on ticket books and origin-destination tickets.
How to benefit from the Civic Service discount?
- Be a volunteer for the Civic Service and the European Voluntary Service (European Solidarity Corps)
- Have signed an employment contract with the Civic Service Agency for a mission taking place in Île-de-France
- Have a personalised Navigo pass. If you don't have one, you can get one for free:
- via the Internet from your Personal Space
- in the network's counters and sales agencies
- by mail from the Navigo Agency
Please note: the Navigo imagine R, Navigo Annual, Navigo Easy and Navigo Découverte passes are not eligible vehicles
4. Apply for a discount on the Solidarité Transport website