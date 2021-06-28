Île-de-France Solidarity mobility for Civic Service volunteers

Are you a volunteer for the Civic Service or the European Solidarity Corps? You can benefit from a 50% discount on your monthly and weekly Navigo subscription, as well as on ticket books and origin-destination tickets.

How to benefit from the Civic Service discount?

  1. Be a volunteer for the Civic Service and the European Voluntary Service (European Solidarity Corps)
  2. Have signed an employment contract with the Civic Service Agency for a mission taking place in Île-de-France
  3. Have a personalised Navigo pass. If you don't have one, you can get one for free:

Please note: the Navigo imagine R, Navigo Annual, Navigo Easy and Navigo Découverte passes are not eligible vehicles

4. Apply for a discount on the Solidarité Transport website