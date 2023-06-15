T10: the tram is being modernised, and so are its validators

Soon cardboard tickets will no longer be valid on the network. This is already the case for the validators on board the T10 tram!

What options are available to you for your transport tickets in dematerialised format? In fact, it all depends on your traveler profile! Let us explain.

Do you regularly use public transport with t+ tickets?

Choose Navigo Liberté+ for your journeys by metro, RER in Paris, bus or tram!

After subscribing with your bank details, each trip you make is counted and you are debited the following month for the total amount of your trips. If you don't travel, you don't pay anything!

Are you a visitor or do you use t+ tickets occasionally?

Opt for Navigo Easy.

This non-nominative pass, rechargeable from the vending machines or via your smartphone , allows you to store, among other things, single t+ tickets and dematerialized t+ booklets (up to 3 booklets)!

Don't want a pass?

Use your smartphone to buy transport tickets from the Île-de-France Mobilités app* and validate them by swiping your phone directly at the validation terminals.

*List of compatible phones subject to change.