Energy transition: Île-de-France Mobilités' buses run on green gas with GRDF

Today, 700 Île-de-France Mobilités buses run on 100% renewable gas and by the end of 2021, 1400 buses and coaches will run on BioNGV.

From 2025, in the inner suburbs, and 2029 in the entire region: 100% of Île-de-France Mobilités' fleet will be made up of cleaner vehicles - 70% of which will run on BioNGV, i.e. more than 7,000 buses and coaches.

At the same time, Île-de-France Mobilités has embarked on the conversion of its bus depots, which is essential for the introduction of cleaner buses.

GRDF shares the ambitions of Île-de-France Mobilités and the Île-de-France region in terms of sustainable mobility and supports the energy transformation of buses in the Ile-de-France region.