Energy transition: Île-de-France Mobilités' buses run on green gas with GRDF
To enable everyone to travel in a more sustainable way every day, Île-de-France Mobilités and GRDF are fully committed to the energy transition.
Cleaner buses on all routes
Île-de-France Mobilités has been committed for several years to the most ambitious programme in Europe to achieve the total decarbonisation of all modes of public transport.
Since 2016, Île-de-France Mobilités has therefore put an end to the acquisition of diesel buses and has been investing, with its operators, in an energy transition process for its bus and coach fleet.
Today, 700 Île-de-France Mobilités buses run on 100% renewable gas and by the end of 2021, 1400 buses and coaches will run on BioNGV.
From 2025, in the inner suburbs, and 2029 in the entire region: 100% of Île-de-France Mobilités' fleet will be made up of cleaner vehicles - 70% of which will run on BioNGV, i.e. more than 7,000 buses and coaches.
At the same time, Île-de-France Mobilités has embarked on the conversion of its bus depots, which is essential for the introduction of cleaner buses.
GRDF shares the ambitions of Île-de-France Mobilités and the Île-de-France region in terms of sustainable mobility and supports the energy transformation of buses in the Ile-de-France region.
Green gas, BioNGV: what is it?
Green gas is a 100% renewable gas produced locally from organic waste from the agri-food industry, collective catering, agricultural and household waste, or sludge from wastewater treatment plants.
Green gas has the same properties as natural gas, and can therefore be injected into the gas distribution network. It allows you to heat, cook or... to take the bus!
When green gas is used as a fuel, it is called BioNGV.
Green gas: less CO2, more circular economy
BioNGV is a fuel that naturally emits few local pollutants:
- 80% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to a diesel vehicle of the same generation
- Nitrogen oxide emissions 7 times lower than those of a Euro VI bus
- 90% fewer particles
This is why BioNGV has been awarded the Crit'Air 1 sticker , which guarantees it access to all low emission zones.
On the other hand, driving on BioNGV means making half as much noise as a diesel vehicle. A real asset for local residents and drivers!
Finally, produced and used locally by recycling our waste, green gas is fully in line with the dynamics of a circular economy and creates jobs that cannot be relocated (4000 today, 53,000 by 2030).