100% 2-deck trains on the RER A for more capacity and comfort for passengers

These trains increase the capacity of the line by 30% and thus offer a better quality of service to passengers. Equipped with wider doors that facilitate passenger exchanges between the platform and the train, this new equipment contributes to the regularity of the line by controlling parking times at the station.

The renewal of the RER A trains was made necessary by a 20% increase in traffic on the line in 10 years, the busiest in Europe with 1.2 million passengers per day. Between 2011 and 2017, 130 new MI09 trainsets were gradually deployed as part of a €2 billion contract, financed to the tune of €1.35 billion by RATP and €650 million by Île-de-France Mobilités.

Île-de-France Mobilités has also financed 100% of the acquisition of 10 additional trains to increase the number of MI09s to 140 on RER line A. These MI09 double-deck trains are in addition to the 43 other MI2N double-deck trains already on the line, and which had already demonstrated the interest of equipping this line with only these higher-capacity trains.