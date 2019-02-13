1500 parking spaces offered to Navigo subscribers in Park & Ride facilities
"In the outer suburbs, many Ile-de-France residents have no choice: they have to take the car to get around. I want to provide them with concrete and economical solutions to make their lives easier. I have therefore decided to offer subscriptions to parking spaces labelled Park & Ride in the vicinity of stations. By giving priority to holders of an annual Navigo pass, my objective is to encourage people to take public transport in the long term, to save time, energy, and money, by saving about €40 per month to access a guaranteed place. Valérie Pécresse, President of the Region, President of Île-de-France Mobilités.
550 car parks near train stations in Île-de-France, 51 park-and-ride labelled up to 18000 spaces today. Up to nearly €500 saved per year.
The first five Park & Ride facilities in which parking is offered to Navigo subscribers from March 2019
From 1 March 2019, Park & Ride project owners who request it will be able to gradually apply free parking in their labelled facilities for all motorists with a Navigo pass loaded with an annual Navigo pass. The municipalities of Pontoise (95, 1 park-and-ride), Bures-sur-Yvette (91, 2 park-and-ride), Souppes-sur-Loing (77, 1 park-and-ride) and Longueville (77, 1 park-and-ride) have already welcomed this new offer from Ile-de-France Mobilités. There are therefore nearly 1,500 seats offered to annual Navigo subscribers available on March 1, 2019.
The Park & Ride facilities of Louvres (95, 1 park and ride), Montereau (77, 1 park and ride), Chelles (77, 1 park and ride), Morêt-Veneux-les Sablons (77, 1 park and ride), Mormant (77, 1 park and ride), Noisy-le Sec (94, 1 park and ride), Boissy-Saint-Léger (94, 1 park and ride) and Sucy-Bonneuil (94, 1 park and ride) were added, bringing the total number of places offered to Ile-de-France residents to nearly 5000.
Île-de-France Mobilités has asked all the local authorities managing labelled Park and Ride facilities to give their opinion on this new scheme and will pay an additional subsidy to finance this measure. The local authorities concerned are invited to deliberate on the implementation of this new pricing.
Parking subscription offered by Île-de-France mobilités. How does it work? Do you have a loaded annual Navigo pass and make more than 10 entries/exits per month in this car park? Then you can benefit from this offer. We invite you to contact the manager of your park-and-ride facility now to find out all the terms and conditions of reimbursement.
This new provision represents an estimated cost of €6 million for the year 2019 in the form of a subsidy awarded by Île-de-France Mobilités.
By increasing the number of Park & Ride spaces near train stations, Île-de-France Mobilités' objective is to encourage Ile-de-France residents to use public transport by providing them with a simple, guaranteed and secure solution for parking their cars. Park and ride facilities are equipped with a complete security system (anti-intrusion devices, anti-illegal parking, video surveillance), spaces reserved for people with reduced mobility, two-wheelers, car-sharing and carpoolers, and charging points for electric vehicles.
More than 9,800 spaces in the outer suburbs have already been financed out of the 10,000 additional spaces announced by 2021, for an investment of more than €78 million, 70% of which is financed by Île-de-France Mobilités.
More information on Park & Ride facilities in Île-de-France: