1500 parking spaces offered to Navigo subscribers in Park & Ride facilities

The first five Park & Ride facilities in which parking is offered to Navigo subscribers from March 2019

From 1 March 2019, Park & Ride project owners who request it will be able to gradually apply free parking in their labelled facilities for all motorists with a Navigo pass loaded with an annual Navigo pass. The municipalities of Pontoise (95, 1 park-and-ride), Bures-sur-Yvette (91, 2 park-and-ride), Souppes-sur-Loing (77, 1 park-and-ride) and Longueville (77, 1 park-and-ride) have already welcomed this new offer from Ile-de-France Mobilités. There are therefore nearly 1,500 seats offered to annual Navigo subscribers available on March 1, 2019.

The Park & Ride facilities of Louvres (95, 1 park and ride), Montereau (77, 1 park and ride), Chelles (77, 1 park and ride), Morêt-Veneux-les Sablons (77, 1 park and ride), Mormant (77, 1 park and ride), Noisy-le Sec (94, 1 park and ride), Boissy-Saint-Léger (94, 1 park and ride) and Sucy-Bonneuil (94, 1 park and ride) were added, bringing the total number of places offered to Ile-de-France residents to nearly 5000.

Île-de-France Mobilités has asked all the local authorities managing labelled Park and Ride facilities to give their opinion on this new scheme and will pay an additional subsidy to finance this measure. The local authorities concerned are invited to deliberate on the implementation of this new pricing.