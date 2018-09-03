18,000 Park & Ride spaces in 2018

Campaign visual for the creation of new parking spaces for travelers
Park & Ride spaces available for travellers

18,000 spaces available near the stations in 2018. Something new to improve your daily commute, everything you need to know about: www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr

1500 parking spaces in Park & Ride facilities are currently being studied at the gates of Paris in order to facilitate access to the capital and allow Ile-de-France residents to leave their cars near train stations and stations. Park & Ride spaces are guaranteed to subscribers at an attractive rate and close to a station. With a Navigo card, a driver from the outer or inner suburbs will soon be able to subscribe to a park-and-ride and park on the outskirts of the capital in order to finish their journey by bus, metro or tram.

Map of planned park-and-ride facilities on the outskirts of Paris
Park and ride projects at the gates of Paris

The plan for the park-and-ride facilities envisaged at the gates of Paris. 1500 potential spaces identified by Île-de-France mobilités. 92 Hauts-de-Seine, 93 Seine-Saint-Denis, 75 Paris, 94 Val-de-Marne.

Île-de-France Mobilités thus contributes to promoting complementarity between the car and public transport with solutions that promote sustainable development

Thus, spaces are reserved for carpooling in the Park & Ride facilities.
In 2017, Île-de-France Mobilités also launched the "All together for carpooling" operation, which has made it possible to convert many Ile-de-France residents to this practice and which will be extended until June 2018.

Infographic: New Park & Ride facilities to facilitate parking around stations
New park-and-ride facilities for Ile-de-France residents

Park and ride facilities to facilitate parking at the edge of stations. 550 car parks near train stations, 51 with the Pars relais label, 18,000 spaces. A guaranteed place for your car, clean and secure spaces. Access with the Navigo card, reception and information.

The first five Park & Ride facilities in which parking is offered to Navigo subscribers from March 2019

From 1 March 2019, Park & Ride project owners who request it will be able to gradually apply free parking in their labelled facilities for all motorists with a Navigo pass loaded with an annual Navigo pass. The municipalities of Pontoise (95, 1 park-and-ride), Bures-sur-Yvette (91, 2 park-and-ride), Souppes-sur-Loing (77, 1 park-and-ride) and Longueville (77, 1 park-and-ride) have already welcomed this new offer from Ile-de-France Mobilités. There will therefore be nearly 1,500 seats offered to annual Navigo subscribers available on March 1, 2019.

More information on this page.

 

