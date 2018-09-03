18,000 Park & Ride spaces in 2018
1500 parking spaces in Park & Ride facilities are currently being studied at the gates of Paris in order to facilitate access to the capital and allow Ile-de-France residents to leave their cars near train stations and stations. Park & Ride spaces are guaranteed to subscribers at an attractive rate and close to a station. With a Navigo card, a driver from the outer or inner suburbs will soon be able to subscribe to a park-and-ride and park on the outskirts of the capital in order to finish their journey by bus, metro or tram.
The plan for the park-and-ride facilities envisaged at the gates of Paris. 1500 potential spaces identified by Île-de-France mobilités. 92 Hauts-de-Seine, 93 Seine-Saint-Denis, 75 Paris, 94 Val-de-Marne.
Île-de-France Mobilités thus contributes to promoting complementarity between the car and public transport with solutions that promote sustainable development
Thus, spaces are reserved for carpooling in the Park & Ride facilities.
In 2017, Île-de-France Mobilités also launched the "All together for carpooling" operation, which has made it possible to convert many Ile-de-France residents to this practice and which will be extended until June 2018.
Park and ride facilities to facilitate parking at the edge of stations. 550 car parks near train stations, 51 with the Pars relais label, 18,000 spaces. A guaranteed place for your car, clean and secure spaces. Access with the Navigo card, reception and information.
The first five Park & Ride facilities in which parking is offered to Navigo subscribers from March 2019
From 1 March 2019, Park & Ride project owners who request it will be able to gradually apply free parking in their labelled facilities for all motorists with a Navigo pass loaded with an annual Navigo pass. The municipalities of Pontoise (95, 1 park-and-ride), Bures-sur-Yvette (91, 2 park-and-ride), Souppes-sur-Loing (77, 1 park-and-ride) and Longueville (77, 1 park-and-ride) have already welcomed this new offer from Ile-de-France Mobilités. There will therefore be nearly 1,500 seats offered to annual Navigo subscribers available on March 1, 2019.
