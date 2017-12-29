New solutions to facilitate urban mobility

The trial of 100% electric autonomous shuttles on the Esplanade de la Défense conducted with Keolis attracted no less than 35,000 passengers, seduced by this new solution to cover the first and last kilometers where buses cannot run. This new service was unanimously approved with 97% of users satisfied. This new mode of travel has also been tested with the RATP in the Bois de Vincennes since November and for 6 months.