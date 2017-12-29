New solutions to facilitate urban mobility
The trial of 100% electric autonomous shuttles on the Esplanade de la Défense conducted with Keolis attracted no less than 35,000 passengers, seduced by this new solution to cover the first and last kilometers where buses cannot run. This new service was unanimously approved with 97% of users satisfied. This new mode of travel has also been tested with the RATP in the Bois de Vincennes since November and for 6 months.
Launched in 2017, the "All together for carpooling" operation has converted many Ile-de-France residents to this practice and will be extended until next June. Île-de-France Mobilités wishes to encourage Ile-de-France residents to use this simple solution for their short and daily journeys by paying a €2 bonus to the operation's partner platforms for each carpooling trip made in the region.
To facilitate the safe and easy parking of bicycles and encourage Ile-de-France residents to leave their cars in the garage, Île-de-France Mobilités will continue to develop Véligo throughout the region in 2018to reach 20,000 additional parking spaces created by 2021. 85 secure bicycle lockers and free-access bicycle shelters around stations are already in service or will be in service in the coming months, i.e. 7,000 spaces.