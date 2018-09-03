7,000 secure spaces for your bikes in 2018

The Véligo spaces guarantee Ile-de-France residents quality bicycle parking, easily identifiable, safe and close to train stations. The majority of the spaces are secure and accessible with the Navigo card, with a paid annual subscription (30 euros maximum).

The development of Véligo reflects Île-de-France Mobilités' desire to make stations more pleasant, more comfortable and more environmentally friendly.

141 Véligo spaces (94 of which are secure) are planned by the end of 2018 (i.e. more than 7,000 places).