"All together for carpooling": the operation continues in 2018
10 carpooling companies in partnership with Île-de-France Mobilités
Île-de-France Mobilités has set up the "All together for carpooling" operation to provide financial assistance of €50,000 to carpooling companies so that they can develop new promotional offers for Ile-de-France residents.
From October 1 to December 31, 2017, some of the 10 partner companies (Blablalines, Citygoo, Clem, Ecov, iDVROOM, Karos, Klaxit, OuiHop, Covivo-Roulez Malin, Rezo Pouce) granted €2 per trip to drivers or passengers. This will be the case again for another 10 months in 2018!
Offers accessible from the Vianavigo website and app
The carpooling journey is now integrated into the Vianavigo multimodal calculator, which lists and compares the prices of several carpooling companies. It is possible to filter the search according to the desired arrival time, or to select or deselect a carpooling company displayed. Vianavigo then redirects to the sites of the selected partner to finalize the chosen route.
Screenshot of a carpooling search from Issy train station, Issy-les-Moulineaux to Esplanade de la Défense, Puteaux. Departure on 23/07/2018 at 08:00
The "all together for carpooling" operation extended and extended to days of pollution peaks and transport disruptions
To encourage motorists to carpool for their daily journeys and to develop the range of available journeys, Île-de-France Mobilités has offered concrete advantages to carpoolers for 8 months from 1 October 2017. Following a very encouraging initial assessment, the "All together for carpooling" operation has been extended until October.
All together for carpooling, extension until October 31, 2018. Klaxit, ecov, ouiHop, ID VROOM, Karos,Rezo pouce, Clem, Bla Bla Lines, île-de-France mobilités
In order to fight against traffic jams and air pollution, Île-de-France Mobilités has also decided to make short-distance carpooling free of charge during periods of major transport disruptions and pollution peaks. The free days related to pollution will be triggered when the alert threshold measured by AirParif is reached. Île-de-France Mobilités will then release the €4 bonus for partner operators in exchange for free journeys.
To follow the evolution of the carpooling system, you can consult this page: The carpooling system is evolving in 2019 to encourage shared mobility.