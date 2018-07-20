"All together for carpooling": the operation continues in 2018

10 carpooling companies in partnership with Île-de-France Mobilités

Île-de-France Mobilités has set up the "All together for carpooling" operation to provide financial assistance of €50,000 to carpooling companies so that they can develop new promotional offers for Ile-de-France residents.

From October 1 to December 31, 2017, some of the 10 partner companies (Blablalines, Citygoo, Clem, Ecov, iDVROOM, Karos, Klaxit, OuiHop, Covivo-Roulez Malin, Rezo Pouce) granted €2 per trip to drivers or passengers. This will be the case again for another 10 months in 2018!