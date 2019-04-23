The carpooling system is evolving in 2019 to encourage shared mobility

The advantages of carpooling

In addition to all the measures taken to improve public transport in the Region, Île-de-France Mobilités has been working since 2017 with carpooling players to encourage motorists to open their doors. Although still underdeveloped, short-distance carpooling offers many advantages. Among other things, it makes it possible to:

Fight against pollution by reducing the number of cars on the roads, since we currently have only 1.1 people per car on average;

To make the road network more fluid , which translates into time saved on the road and a better quality of life by reducing stress;

To offer solutions in the event of sustainable works in public transport.

Thanks to the actions already undertaken since 2017, more than one million carpooling trips have been made by partner operators. The number of carpooling trips has increased 10-fold since 2017, from 10,000 to 100,000 per month on average in November 2019!

In order to support this growth, the system has evolved and improved since 1 May 2019: