The carpooling system is evolving in 2019 to encourage shared mobility
The advantages of carpooling
In addition to all the measures taken to improve public transport in the Region, Île-de-France Mobilités has been working since 2017 with carpooling players to encourage motorists to open their doors. Although still underdeveloped, short-distance carpooling offers many advantages. Among other things, it makes it possible to:
- Fight against pollution by reducing the number of cars on the roads, since we currently have only 1.1 people per car on average;
- To make the road network more fluid, which translates into time saved on the road and a better quality of life by reducing stress;
- To offer solutions in the event of sustainable works in public transport.
Thanks to the actions already undertaken since 2017, more than one million carpooling trips have been made by partner operators. The number of carpooling trips has increased 10-fold since 2017, from 10,000 to 100,000 per month on average in November 2019!
In order to support this growth, the system has evolved and improved since 1 May 2019:
Île-de-France Mobilités encourages carpooling. An anti-pollution measure, if each vehicle carried 2 people, 1/3 fewer vehicles on the road. So less traffic jams and less pollution. A complement to public transport. There are thousands of spaces available in the vehicles on the road. These spaces could be occupied by users to get around. Carpooling is economical and more ecological. More safety, according to insurance companies, carpoolers are more careful and cause fewer accidents.
New carpooling system set up
Since 1 May, Île-de-France Mobilités has been offering:
- For passengers, 2 trips per day are offered for annual Navigo and imagine R subscribers (open to all Ile-de-France residents without restriction in the event of "major disruptions in transport" or "pollution peaks" thanks to a special subsidy of €4 per trip). To take advantage of it, go to the Vianavigo app (App Store – Google Play) or the www.vianavigo.com website, where you will find the list of carpooling trips corresponding to your needs. Once you have made your choice, Vianavigo will redirect you to the website of the partner concerned, which will finalise the booking and put you in touch with the driver.
- For drivers, a mileage allowance per trip between 1.5 and 3 euros per passenger depending on the distance travelled. Thus, it is upto €150 per month for drivers carpooling each day on the home-work journey (with a maximum of two trips per day per driver to avoid fraud).
Find out more: Conditions of the new carpooling scheme
Partner companies will have to sign an agreement with Île-de-France Mobilités committing them to:
- Pay the subsidy to carpooling drivers on the basis of €10 cents per kilometre and per passenger, with a minimum of €1.50 for journeys between 2 and 15km and a ceiling of €3 per passenger for journeys of + 30km. The journeys must have at least one origin or destination in the Ile-de-France region and be outside Paris itself, where the transport offer is very developed;
- Setting up an anti-fraud system;
- All available journeys can be viewed on Vianavigo.fr
- In the event of "major disruptions in transport" or "pollution peaks", the partners to offer free travel to all passengers in the Ile-de-France region without restriction