20 new innovative electric buses financed by Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF)

This new equipment gives electric buses a longer range. The charging of batteries at the end of the line is thus in addition to overnight charging when parking at the depot. The reference model remains the charging of electric buses in bus centres and at night. Another innovation is that these buses are equipped with a heater that works with the vehicle's electrical energy, and no longer with biofuel.

For Valérie Pécresse, President of the Île-de-France Region and Île-de-France Mobilités, these innovations are part of the Grand Paris des Buses, a new plan to improve bus networks.

In 2017, calls for tenders will be launched by RATP at the request of Île-de-France Mobilités for a wider deployment of electric and biogas buses on the Ile-de-France network, thus making Paris and the Île-de-France Region a world reference in very low-carbon urban road public transport.

To find out more about the deployment of clean buses in Île-de-France, you can visit this page.