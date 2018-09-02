+ 270 clean buses in circulation in 2018
More clean buses on the road in 2018. New to improve your daily commute
In 2018, more than 270 clean buses will circulate in Île-de-France with the objective of reaching 100% clean buses in all dense areas of the Region by 2025.
To achieve this objective, Île-de-France Mobilités and RATP launched the largest call for tenders in Europe for the purchase of electric buses at the beginning of 2018. Île-de-France Mobilités is also launching the world's largest study to measure diesel bus emissions in real conditions
