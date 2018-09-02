+ 270 clean buses in circulation in 2018

Clean buses at the stop in Île-de-France
More than 270 clean buses on the road in 2018 in Île-de-France

More clean buses on the road in 2018. New to improve your daily commute

In 2018, more than 270 clean buses will circulate in Île-de-France with the objective of reaching 100% clean buses in all dense areas of the Region by 2025.

To achieve this objective, Île-de-France Mobilités and RATP launched the largest call for tenders in Europe for the purchase of electric buses at the beginning of 2018Île-de-France Mobilités is also launching the world's largest study to measure diesel bus emissions in real conditions

 

