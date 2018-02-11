New or renovated trains and new buses

708 new or renovated trains and RER trains by the end of 2021

New or renovated train and RER interiors
New or renovated trains and RER trains by 2021

Thanks to these new trains, passengers benefit from more comfort and punctuality (4 points more on line H between 2012 and 2016 and 6 points more on line K between 2016 and 2017).

In 2018, more than 300 new trains will run in Île-de-France.

New Regio 2N train on board
New Regio 2N Train

New, cleaner buses

Île-de-France Mobilités is continuing its investments to transform the Île-de-France bus fleet with clean vehicles.
These buses represent a real benefit for the environment but also for the health of all Ile-de-France residents, not to mention a gain in comfort for passengers.

In 2018, more than 270 clean buses will be on the road in Île-de-France with the aim of achieving 100% clean buses in all dense areas of the Region by 2025.

To achieve this objective, Île-de-France Mobilités and RATP launched the largest call for tenders in Europe for the purchase of electric buses at the beginning of 2018. (CP: Île-de-France Mobilités launches the world's largest study to measure diesel bus emissions in real conditionsÎle-de-France Mobilités and RATP are launching the largest call for tenders in Europe for the purchase of electric busesClean buses: More than 2000 buses ordered by 2020 to accelerate the energy transition).

Line automation and electrification

Emergency line P:
To act as quickly as possible while waiting for the electrification work on the line, two new trains leased to the Grand Est Region by Île-de-France Mobilités have been running on line P since December 2017. Passengers thus benefit from better transport conditions. In 2018, line P will also accommodate 16 renovated trains that are part of the renovation plan for all trains in the Île de France. (CP: To respond to the emergency on line P, Île-de-France Mobilités is leasing 2 new AGC trains ).

Automation of line 4 by 2022:
In order to increase the frequency of the metros and offer a better quality of service. The goal is to have a faster and more regular line that will operate like lines 1 and 14.

2016: line A, C, H, K, U; 2017: lines A, C, L, R; 2018: line: C,D,L,P,R; 2019: lines B,C,D,J,L,N,P,R; 2020: lines A, B, C, D, J, N, P; 2021: lines A, B, C, D, E, N, P