Île-de-France Mobilités and RATP launch the energy transition of buses

Catherine Guillouard, Chairwoman and CEO of RATP, comments: "The massive equipment of our fleet with electric buses demonstrates our ambition to become a key player in the energy transition in the public transport sector. Our goal of having a 100% clean bus fleet by 2025 in Île-de-France is a real technological challenge that requires us to adapt, within very tight deadlines, our bus depots. The entire company is mobilized to succeed in this challenge. »

Valérie Pécresse, President of the Île-de-France Region and Île-de-France Mobilités, explains her objective: "My ambition is to provide the Region with 100% clean vehicles by 2025 for the dense area (Paris, cities in the inner suburbs and large regional agglomerations). It is a public health issue and a major industrial issue in line with our desire to make the Île-de-France region an attractive and ecological metropolis. This is why Île-de-France Mobilités is launching the largest call for tenders for electric buses in Europe with RATP. For the outer suburbs, Île-de-France Mobilités is currently working on launching a call for tenders for around 450 buses over 3 years to support the improvements to the lines put in place since 2016 and to continue equipping other Île-de-France operators with clean buses (Transdev, Keolis, Car Lacroix, etc.). »

