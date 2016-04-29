380 new Véligo spaces in Île-de-France

To facilitate the purchase of this subscription, SNCF Transilien has opened an online sales platform for the Véligo subscription. This new service allows you to get your Véligo subscription for the shelter of your choice in a few minutes

In addition to the online platform, the classic information channels are still available to customers:

At the Véligo Management Centre on 01 71 25 06 50 from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm, 7 days a week (price of a local call)

At the ticket office of stations equipped with a Véligo locker where leaflets will give all the information necessary for a simple and efficient use of the service, as well as practical information on how to subscribe to it.

The objective of the PDUIF is to develop more than 20,000 Véligo spaces by 2020.

For more information about Veligo lockers and Veligo Rental, visit the page dedicated to these services.