Five women who revolutionized transportation

Bertha was born in 1849 in Germany. At the age of 24, she met and married Carl Benz, who was working on the first model of car with a combustion engine.

Bertha supported him, financed his projects and learned the mechanics of the vehicle at his fingertips. In 1886, the patent was signed.

Revelation at the wheel

It was at the wheel that she noticed a major problem: the brakes wore out too quickly.

Bertha has a leather trim added to the brake pads to improve their efficiency, safety and durability.

The brake lining from Bertha Benz marks one of the first improvements in the braking system : a principle that will evolve into the modern linings still used in cars, buses, trams and trains.

The genius of buzz well mastered

In 1888, when her husband's motor car did not find its audience, Bertha Benz made a bold choice.

It covered more than 100 kilometres at the wheel of the car: it was the first long-distance car trip in history and a major spotlight for the Mercedes-Benz manufacturer.

#2. Mary Anderson, the mother of windshield wipers