What to see and do in Île-de-France? March 8 Special

Located in the 13th arrondissement of Paris, the Bibliothèque Marguerite Durand is the first library based on the history of women, feminism and gender in France.

Created in 1932 to house the archives of the journalist and feminist activist Marguerite Durand (1864-1936), it now has an exceptional collection with :

More than 50,000 books on women's rights, equality and feminist struggles

1500 women's , feminist, activist and research periodicals

A precious collection : posters, correspondence, photographs and archival collections

Exhibitions and events (check out their website)

A scientific blog The Marguerite Effect : with articles, decipherments and selections of documents to discover

Why go there?

The library exhibits a collection of fascinating objects, such as the "I want to vote" fan, a witness to the conquest of women's right to vote (photo just above).

Practical information

Bibliothèque Marguerite Durand: 79 rue Nationale, 75013 Paris

Metro 14 : Olympiades station

Metro 7 : Porte d'Ivry station

Free admission : consultation of documents on registration

Please note : as the Bibliothèque nationale de France is a research library, you cannot borrow documents.