Stations of Tomorrow: a call for projects to revitalise stations in the outer suburbs with local services and shops

Tomorrow's stations: what are they?

Launched in 2021 by Île-de-France Mobilités and SNCF Gares & Connexions, supported by the Île-de-France Region this year, the Gares de Demain programmeproposes to integrate local services and shops into stations in the outer suburbs*, at the heart of the daily journeys of Ile-de-France residents. The idea? Simplifying the lives of passengers and revitalising existing stations by making the most of vacant spaces.

What is the objective?

Often equipped with purchase terminals for transport tickets without any real human presence or ancillary services, these stations must be reinvested to meet the needs of passengers and local residents.

The objective? Transforming places of mobility into real places to live : more human, safer and cleaner.

Stations of Tomorrow: Stations of Tomorrow in pictures

The Gares de Demain program is already 7 projects that have been launched in 2024. Soon to be followed by 7 new openings in 2025.

Discover two of them in video!