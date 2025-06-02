Stations of Tomorrow: a call for projects to revitalise stations in the outer suburbs with local services and shops
Tomorrow's stations: what are they?
Launched in 2021 by Île-de-France Mobilités and SNCF Gares & Connexions, supported by the Île-de-France Region this year, the Gares de Demain programmeproposes to integrate local services and shops into stations in the outer suburbs*, at the heart of the daily journeys of Ile-de-France residents. The idea? Simplifying the lives of passengers and revitalising existing stations by making the most of vacant spaces.
What is the objective?
Often equipped with purchase terminals for transport tickets without any real human presence or ancillary services, these stations must be reinvested to meet the needs of passengers and local residents.
The objective? Transforming places of mobility into real places to live : more human, safer and cleaner.
Stations of Tomorrow: Stations of Tomorrow in pictures
The Gares de Demain program is already 7 projects that have been launched in 2024. Soon to be followed by 7 new openings in 2025.
Discover two of them in video!
Develop services that transform everyday comfort
- Buying a bouquet of fresh flowers on the way to work?
- Stocking up on fresh vegetables in the evening, before heading home?
- Want to train with enthusiasts to learn chess?
- Drop off a package before leaving for work?
So many possibilities that simplify life and optimize daily travel in the outer suburbs.
Are you a project leader? Apply from June 3 to September 30, 2025!
Do you have a local business or service project? To apply and invest in one of the 60 stations in the outer suburbs identified by the programme, see you soon from 3 June to 30 September 2025 (noon).
Why choose the Stations of Tomorrow program for your project?
- Daily attendance guaranteed by the flow of passengers
- Your project supported and subsidized by the major players in mobility in Île-de-France
- Unanimous opinions from travellers and residents**: 92% of them consider the service useful and 84% consider that the business meets the needs of the inhabitants of the district
- The established shopkeepers gave a score of 8.9/10 to the number of visitors to their business and 9.3/10 to the quality of the location (crossed by a flow of daily travellers and residents)
- You are helping to revitalize your territory and improve comfort in the stations in your region
More than a train station, a place to live
Between places of mobility and places of life, the Gares de Demain programme gives meaning to stations, which are at the centre of the daily lives of thousands of passengers in the Île-de-France region, by creating, on their home-to-work journey, useful services that simplify their daily lives.
The promise of more dynamic, more practical and more human mobility in the outer suburbs. A transformation that benefits everyone: travellers, local residents and shopkeepers.
*Welcoming less than 2500 travelers per day and with available space
**Survey conducted in January 2025 on 159 respondents