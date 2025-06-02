Call for projectsGares de demain

/!\ EXTENSION OF THE APPLICATION PHASE: You now have until 30 September at 12 noon to submit your application on the associated platform.

In a context of transformation of mobility and affirmation of the structuring role of stations in territorial dynamics, Île-de-France Mobilités, the Île-de-France Region and SNCF Gares & Connexions reaffirm their commitment to making stations places of life and service, as close as possible to the needs of passengers and inhabitants.

The Gares de Demain programme was launched in order to provide project leaders with vacant space in stations so that they can develop sustainable projects that are beneficial to the territories and their inhabitants.