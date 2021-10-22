Presentation

The Stations of Tomorrow programme was launched via a first call for projects in 2021, in order to provide life and services to the stations of the greater Ile-de-France suburbs, without the presence of SNCF agents.

Following this first call for projects, project leaders were able to benefit from a space in the station to set up their service as close as possible to passengers and local residents. Today, thanks to the Gares de Demain program, it is possible to find, in the greater Ile-de-France suburbs, a tea room, a thrift store, a chocolate factory or even a cooperative within the stations!

Thus, to continue this great momentum of revitalization of the stations of the greater Paris suburbs, a second call for projects of the Stations of Tomorrow program is taking place today, on this website.

Initiated in 2021 by Île-de-France Mobilités and SNCF Gares & Connexions, the Gares de Demain programme is taking a new turn this year with the support of the Île-de-France Region for this second call for projects.

Each of these actors plays a specific role in this program:

Île-de-France Mobilités , the organising authority for mobility in the Île-de-France region, is fully financing the work to bring it up to standard (studies, lead removal, asbestos removal, accessibility work, insulation, connections, etc.);

, the organising authority for mobility in the Île-de-France region, (studies, lead removal, asbestos removal, accessibility work, insulation, connections, etc.); SNCF Gares & Connexions, which owns the buildings and manages the stations, carries out the work to bring it up to standard (studies, lead removal, asbestos removal, accessibility work, insulation, connections, etc.);

the buildings and manages the stations, (studies, lead removal, asbestos removal, accessibility work, insulation, connections, etc.); The Île-de-France Region, a player in economic and territorial development, is providing project leaders of the Gares de Demain programme with its assistance to local shops in rural areas for the operation phase.

In the end, the project leaders of the Gares de Demain programme are only responsible for their interior design, because Île-de-France Mobilités and SNCF Gares & Connexions are in charge of the work to bring it up to standard, and even this can be partly taken care of by the Île-de-France Region.