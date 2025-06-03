Application procedure
/!\ EXTENSION of the application phase: You can now submit your application on the associated platform until September 30, 2025, 12 p.m. (noon).
Call for projects
Open to all - individuals, legal entities, private companies, local authorities or associations - the Stations of Tomorrow call for projects is open from 3 June 2025 to 30 September 2025.
The nature of the proposed project is not a reason for exclusion from the project: any proposal will be examined as long as it meets the requirements of the consultation regulations and the application file is complete. However, the ambition of the programme is to strengthen services in the territories concerned. Thus, the expected projects must concretely meet the needs of the inhabitants. A territorial analysis was carried out by Île-de-France Mobilités, the Île-de-France Region and SNCF Gares & Connexions in order to identify the most relevant sectors for each station:
- Local shops : grocery stores, snacks, bakery, post office, etc. - daily services useful to as many people as possible;
- Cultural services : educational, recreational, aesthetic or spiritual experiences;
- Sports services : activities that promote movement and the fight against a sedentary lifestyle;
- Educational services : work or support spaces for schoolchildren and students using public transport;
- Health services : light health consultations or medical analysis points complementary to the existing offer.
The projects must be coherently integrated into the local ecosystem and contribute to making the station a lively, attractive and open place, including for local residents who do not necessarily use the train.
Eligible stations
60 stations are eligible for the Stations of Tomorrow programme and may therefore be approved by project leaders in their application. It is important to note that only 20 stations, and therefore 20 projects, will be able to be funded by Île-de-France Mobilités for this call for projects.
Seine-et-Marne (77)
Changis Saint-Jean • Chartrettes • Crécy La Chapelle • Crouy sur Ourcq • Fontaine le Port • Héricy • Isles Armentières Congis • La Grande Paroisse • Livry sur Seine • Montigny-sur-Loing • Montry Condé • Mortcerf • Nangis • Ponthierry Pringy • Saint Fargeau • Verneuil l'Etang • Villiers Montbarbin • Vulaines sur Seine Saoreau
Yvelines (78)
Achères Grand Cormier • Beynes • Bougival • Breval • Coignières • Epônes Mézières • Fontenay le Fleury • Gazeran • Juziers • Limay • Louveciennes • Maurecourt • Nézel Aulnay • Tacoingnières Richebourg • Thun le Paradis • Vaux sur Seine
Essonne (91)
Ballancourt • Bièvres • Boigneville • Boutigny • Breuillet Bruyères-le-Chatel • Breuillet Village • Chamarande • Chilly Mazarin • Egly • Etrechy • Évry Val de Seine • La Ferté Alais • La Norville Saint-Germain les Arpajon • Lardy • Longjumeau • Maisse • Massy Verrières • Moulin Galant • Saint-Chéron
Val-d'Oise (95)
Belloy Saint-Martin • Eragny Neuville • Ermont Halte • L'Isle Adam Parmain • Mériel • Nointel Mours • Taverny • Us • Viarmes
These 60 stations listed just above have been selected according to three very specific criteria:
- These are stations located in the greater Ile-de-France suburbs;
- These are stations with a flow of less than 2,500 passengers per day, and therefore without a fixed human presence;
- These are stations with passenger buildings that can be used for a new service offer.
Calendar of the call for projects
June 3, 2025
Launch of the call for projects
June 3, 2025 - September 30, 2025
Application phase
October 2025 - December 2025
Study of projects
December 2025
Selection of the winners
2026
Start of work
2027
Handing over the keys
How to apply?
To submit your application in the best conditions, it is recommended that you follow the steps below:
- Consult the consultation regulations
Take the time to carefully read the regulations available in the Documents to download tab. It will help you understand the expectations of the call for projects, the criteria to be met and the best practices for structuring a solid application, faithful to your project and easily evaluated by the jury.
- Choose the station(s) in which you want to develop your project
To help you make this choice, sheets are available in the Documents to download tab. They detail, for each eligible station: its location, the number of passengers per day, the surface area available, plans, a description of the recommended activity in relation to the needs of the territory, and other key information to help you assess the relevance of your project.
- Download the application form
This file, available in the Documents to download tab, must be completed in its entirety to be considered admissible by the jury.
- Submit your application on the platform
Once your application has been finalised, you must submit it directly on the platform provided for this purpose.
Please note: The closing date for applications is 15 September 2025.
A question?
Consult the Frequently Asked Questions for practical answers to your questions.