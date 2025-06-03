Application procedure

Open to all - individuals, legal entities, private companies, local authorities or associations - the Stations of Tomorrow call for projects is open from 3 June 2025 to 30 September 2025.

The nature of the proposed project is not a reason for exclusion from the project: any proposal will be examined as long as it meets the requirements of the consultation regulations and the application file is complete. However, the ambition of the programme is to strengthen services in the territories concerned. Thus, the expected projects must concretely meet the needs of the inhabitants. A territorial analysis was carried out by Île-de-France Mobilités, the Île-de-France Region and SNCF Gares & Connexions in order to identify the most relevant sectors for each station:

Local shops : grocery stores, snacks, bakery, post office, etc. - daily services useful to as many people as possible;

Cultural services : educational, recreational, aesthetic or spiritual experiences;

Sports services : activities that promote movement and the fight against a sedentary lifestyle;

Educational services : work or support spaces for schoolchildren and students using public transport;

Health services : light health consultations or medical analysis points complementary to the existing offer.

The projects must be coherently integrated into the local ecosystem and contribute to making the station a lively, attractive and open place, including for local residents who do not necessarily use the train.