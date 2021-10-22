The winners of the Stations of Tomorrow call for projects were officially announced at the Assises des Transports dans la Ruralité on 5 December 2025 and are as follows:

Bougival (Line L) – Cœur – Tiers-lieu station

Etréchy (RER C) – Café Lykka – Café

Evry Val de Seine (RER D) – La boîte à T – Café

L'Isle Adam Parmain (Line H) – La Gare Fermière – Short circuit greengrocer

Livry sur Seine (Line R) – La Lyre Gourmande – Pastry

Massy Verrières (RER B and C) – Sewing Break – Café / Personal Service

Lardy (RER C) – La MEUP – Cooperative café with cultural and environmental actions

Vaux sur Seine (Line J) – Chez Julie – Café Jeux

Villiers Montbarbin (T14) – The Moulin Jaune – Cultural space