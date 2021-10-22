Pole - Station

Winners of the call for projects

The winners of the Stations of Tomorrow call for projects were officially announced at the Assises des Transports dans la Ruralité on 5 December 2025 and are as follows:

  • Bougival (Line L) – Cœur – Tiers-lieu station
  • Etréchy (RER C) – Café Lykka – Café
  • Evry Val de Seine (RER D) – La boîte à T – Café
  • L'Isle Adam Parmain (Line H) – La Gare Fermière – Short circuit greengrocer
  • Livry sur Seine (Line R) – La Lyre Gourmande – Pastry
  • Massy Verrières (RER B and C) – Sewing Break – Café / Personal Service
  • Lardy (RER C) – La MEUP – Cooperative café with cultural and environmental actions
  • Vaux sur Seine (Line J) – Chez Julie – Café Jeux
  • Villiers Montbarbin (T14) – The Moulin Jaune – Cultural space