The Île-de-France Mobilités app will replace the "Ma ligne C" app

All your information and services in the Île-de-France Mobilités app

In order to simplify passenger information, Île-de-France Mobilités wishes to streamline the tools that bring together all the information and services you need for your travels.

That's why the My C Line app will stop working as of June 30.

But don't panic, you will be able to find all its features, and much more, on the Île-de-France Mobilités app and website.