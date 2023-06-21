The Île-de-France Mobilités app will replace the "Ma ligne C" app
All your information and services in the Île-de-France Mobilités app
In order to simplify passenger information, Île-de-France Mobilités wishes to streamline the tools that bring together all the information and services you need for your travels.
That's why the My C Line app will stop working as of June 30.
But don't panic, you will be able to find all its features, and much more, on the Île-de-France Mobilités app and website.
Find the best of passenger information on the Île-de-France-Mobilités app or website
- Searching for directionsfrom a station, an address or your location (updated the day before at 5 p.m.)
- Timetables from your station
- Real-time trafficinformation to predict your journeys: timetables, departure and arrival routes, roadworks, disruptions
- The possibility of subscribing to traffic alerts on the Île-de-France Mobilités app
- The ability to generate timesheets
- Details of pricing information and the ability to manage your subscriptions
