Clean buses and reinforcement of services, especially in the outer suburbs

This momentum will not weaken in 2018 with more than 40 new reinforcements or changes to the bus offer throughout the country from January.

The bus revolution in Île-de-France is also about cleaner buses that must participate in the fight against urban pollution. More than 250 clean buses – electric or gas – are already running on the Ile-de-France network. From the first quarter of 2018, 20 new Bluebus-type electric vehicles will be added to lines 115 and 126. A massive call for tenders will also be launched during this period to strengthen this fleet of clean vehicles and achieve the objective set by Île-de-France Mobilités of 100% of clean buses in the most polluted urban areas by 2025.