Clean buses and reinforcement of services, especially in the outer suburbs
The major overhaul of the Ile-de-France bus network launched in 2016 with took concrete shape in 2017 after a phase of consultation with Ile-de-France residents and dialogue with local authorities and associations. The last 2 years have been exceptional with nearly 250 bus lines modified to improve the transport conditions of thousands of Ile-de-France residents. With this decision, Île-de-France Mobilités will have increased the annual budget devoted to the bus network by more than €100 million since 2016.
This momentum will not weaken in 2018 with more than 40 new reinforcements or changes to the bus offer throughout the country from January.
The bus revolution in Île-de-France is also about cleaner buses that must participate in the fight against urban pollution. More than 250 clean buses – electric or gas – are already running on the Ile-de-France network. From the first quarter of 2018, 20 new Bluebus-type electric vehicles will be added to lines 115 and 126. A massive call for tenders will also be launched during this period to strengthen this fleet of clean vehicles and achieve the objective set by Île-de-France Mobilités of 100% of clean buses in the most polluted urban areas by 2025.