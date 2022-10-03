C1 cable: the work begins!

C1 cable: the first cable car in Île-de-France is under construction

By 2025, it will be possible to connect Créteil to Villeneuve Saint-Georges via Limeil-Brévannes and Valenton by air and in just 17 minutes.

Construction began on September 26 at the Créteil-Pointe du Lac metro station (line 8) with first preparatory "concession work", necessary to then erect the cable car itself.