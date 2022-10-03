C1 cable: the work begins!
C1 cable: the first cable car in Île-de-France is under construction
By 2025, it will be possible to connect Créteil to Villeneuve Saint-Georges via Limeil-Brévannes and Valenton by air and in just 17 minutes.
Construction began on September 26 at the Créteil-Pointe du Lac metro station (line 8) with first preparatory "concession work", necessary to then erect the cable car itself.
What is concessionary work?
They are operated by the concessionaires of the underground networks (water, electricity, sanitation, etc.). In order to free up the space necessary for the construction of the cable car, the relocation of these underground networks is essential and requires successive interventions.
In turn, each dealer will move its own network:
- the Val-de-Marne Departmental Council / sewerage network
- Suez / water networks
- Enedis / electricity transmission networks
Concession works: what are the consequences?
Depending on the phases of the work, some traffic lanes will be neutralized but traffic will never be interrupted.
Please note that in this sector, traffic will be limited to 30 km/h for the duration of the work. Access for the emergency services will naturally be maintained.