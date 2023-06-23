C1 cable: discover the prototype of the cabin of the 1st cable car in Île-de-France

Tailor-made and 100% accessible cabins

The C1 cable is not only distinguished by its unique mode of transport. The search for innovation and the proposal of a new experience for users also (and especially!) guided its creation.

In-depth customization

Thus, the design of its cabins has been the subject of in-depth customization by the Île-de-France Mobilités teams, in consultation with future users and the manufacturer (Doppel France group). The objective: for the 105 cabins that make up the cable car to be accessible to all audiences, including people with reduced mobility and children in strollers.

To achieve this, meticulous care has been taken with the interior fittings, with a modularity of 10 seats per cabin, the implementation of priority seats, level access to the stations (zero stairs, zero lifts, zero escalators), screens broadcasting passenger information in real time, Braille and specific safety devices designed for the C1.

Global, responsible and inclusive design

True to its commitments, Île-de-France Mobilités has therefore included the design of the C1 cable in a global, responsible and inclusive design approach. All this, with a strong desire to improve mobility for all, in terms of usefulness, use and operation.

A deliberately oversized carrying capacity

With a carrying capacity of 1,600 people per hour and per direction during peak hours, the C1 cable was designed from the outset to have a greater number of seats than the estimated needs when it was put into service. The objective: to optimize the conditions of comfort and accessibility for passengers, knowing that it will be possible to increase this carrying capacity to 2000 people per hour and per direction, thanks to the addition of 25 cabins.