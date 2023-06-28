A compensation campaign for users affected by the strikes at the beginning of the year

© Jean-Marc GOURDON - Île-de-France Mobilités

In the latest contract between Île-de-France Mobilité and SNCF voyageurs, it is requested to provide a minimum transport offer on strike days.

Each day below the minimum service established by the contract (i.e. an offer less than 33% of the normal offer) entitles the traveller to a daily allowance of 2.80 euros (depending on the package).

Between January and April 2023, social movements had a strong impact on rail traffic. 29 branches suffered a service of less than 33% for at least one day, thus giving compensation rights to the subscribers concerned.

This is why Île-de-France Mobilités is opening a compensation campaign from July 5 to August 2, 2023.

How will the compensation for the strike period at the beginning of 2023 be calculated for Navigo Annual or Month all zone subscribers?

  • 1 to 3 days of disruption: a minimum refund of 10 euros will be applied for subscribers who have been impacted by the strike between 1 and 3 days.
  • + 4 days Disruption : for people affected for more than 4 days, the subscribers concerned will receive 2.80 euros in reimbursement per day of strike to which are added an additional 10 euros to compensate for the hardship suffered by Ile-de-France residents.

How to access compensation?

A dedicated platform,to allow the passengers concerned to submit a refund request for the strikes that occurred at the beginning of the year, will be open between July 5 and August 2, 2023.

What are the conditions for access to reimbursement?

To access compensation, the traveller must:

  1. Or subscribed to one of the eligible plans for a period of one month between January and April 2023
  2. Have taken the roads concerned by the repayment campaign

Which packages are eligible for the compensation campaign?

  • Annual Navigo
  • Navigo Senior
  • Navigo Mois all zones (including on Discovery Passes and on smartphones)
  • 50% Discount Month Plan
  • Solidarity Month Package 75%
  • imagine R Student and School

Which lines are affected by the reimbursement campaign?

Line C

The different branches concerned on line C:

  • RER C: Dourdan La Forêt <> La Norville (1 day impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of the RER C concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between the La Norville and Dourdan La Forêt stops.

Infographic representing the branch of the RER C concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between the La Norville and Dourdan La Forêt stops.

  • RER C: Massy Palaiseau <> Willows (2 days impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of the RER C concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between the Massy, Palaiseau and Les Saules stops.

Infographic representing the branch of the RER C concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between the Massy, Palaiseau and Les Saules stops.

  • RER C: Versailles Chantiers <> Petit-Vaux (5 days impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of the RER C concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between Versailles Chantier and Petit Vaux.

Infographic representing the branch of the RER C concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between Versailles Chantier and Petit Vaux.

  • RER C: Saint-Quentin en Yvelines <> Issy Val de Seine (5 days impacted)
  • RER C: Versailles Château Rive-Gauche <> Issy Val de Seine (6 days impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of the RER C concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between Versailles Château Rive Gauche and Issy Val de Seine

Infographic representing the branch of the RER C concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between Versailles Château Rive Gauche and Issy Val de Seine

  • RER C: Pontoise <> Saint-Ouen (5 days impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of the RER C concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between Pontoise and Saint-Ouen.

Infographic representing the branch of the RER C concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between Pontoise and Saint-Ouen.

The table of reimbursements on line C

Line D

The different branches concerned on line D:

  • RER D: Melun and Malesherbes <> Ris-Orangis (Via Corbeil-Essonnes) (20 days impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of the RER D concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between Melun and Malesherbes and Ris-Orangis (Via Corbeil-Essonnes).

Infographic representing the branch of the RER D concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between Melun and Malesherbes and Ris-Orangis (Via Corbeil-Essonnes).

  • RER D Nord: Creil <> Stade de France Saint-Denis (7 days impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of the RER D concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between Creil and Stade de France Saint-Denis.

Infographic representing the branch of the RER D concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between Creil and Stade de France Saint-Denis.

  • RER D south: Vigneux-sur-Seine <> Corbeil-Essonnes (Via Évry-Courcouronnes) (12 days impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of the RER D concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between Vigneux-sur-Seine <> Corbeil-Essonnes (Via Evry-Courcouronnes).

Infographic representing the branch of the RER D concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between Vigneux-sur-Seine <> Corbeil-Essonnes (Via Évry-Courcouronnes).

  • RER D South: Maisons-Alfort | Alfortville <> Melun (12 days impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of the RER D concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between Maisons-Alfort | Alfortville and Melun.

Infographic representing the branch of the RER D concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between Maisons-Alfort | Alfortville and Melun.

The reimbursement table on line D

Line E

The different branches concerned on line E:

  • RER E: Noisy-le-Sec <> Chelles Gournay (6 days impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of the RER E concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between Noisy-le-Sec and Chelles Gournay.

Infographic representing the branch of the RER E concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between Noisy-le-Sec and Chelles Gournay.

  • RER E: Noisy-le-Sec <> Tournan (2 days impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of the RER E concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between Noisy-le-Sec and Tournan.

Infographic representing the branch of the RER E concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between Noisy-le-Sec and Tournan.

The table of refunds on line E

Line H

The different branches concerned on line H:

  • H Line: Deuil-Montmagny <> Luzarches (Via Montsoult-Maffliers) (8 days impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of line H concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between Deuil-Montmagny <> Luzarches (Via Montsoult-Maffliers).

Infographic representing the branch of line H concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between Deuil-Montmagny <> Luzarches (Via Montsoult-Maffliers).

The reimbursement table for line H

Line J

The different branches concerned on line J:

  • Line J: Ermont-Eaubonne <> Asnières-sur-Seine (3 days impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of line J concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between Ermont-Eaubonne and Asnières-sur-Seine.

Infographic representing the branch of line J concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between Ermont-Eaubonne and Asnières-sur-Seine.

  • Line J: Gisors and Mantes-la-Jolie <> Asnières-sur-Seine (Via Conflans) (5 days impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of line J concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between Gisors and Mantes-la-Jolie and Asnières-sur-Seine (Via Conflans).

Infographic representing the branch of line J concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between Gisors | Mantes-la-Jolie and Asnières-sur-Seine (Via Conflans).

  • Line J: Vernon Giverny <> Asnières-sur-Seine (Via Mantes-la-Jolie and Poissy) (3 days impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of line J concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between Vernon Giverny and Asnières-sur-Seine (Via Mantes-la-Jolie and Poissy).

Infographic representing the branch of line J concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between Vernon Giverny and Asnières-sur-Seine (Via Mantes-la-Jolie and Poissy).

The table of reimbursements on line J

Line K

The different branches concerned on line K:

  • Line K: Crépy-en-Valois <> Aulnay-sous-Bois (3 days impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of line K concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between Crépy-en-Valois and Aulnay-sous-Bois.

Infographic representing the branch of line K concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between Crépy-en-Valois and Aulnay-sous-Bois.

The repayment table on line K

Line L

The different branches concerned on line L:

Line L: Saint-Nom La Bretèche | Versailles Right Bank | Cergy Le Haut (3 days impacted) between:

  • Clichy Levallois <> Saint-Nom La Bretèche
  • Clichy Levallois <> Versailles Rive Droite
  • Clichy Levallois <> Cergy le Haut
Infographic representing the branch of line L concerned by the reimbursement campaign here on the Saint-Nom La Bretèche branches | Versailles Right Bank | Cergy Le Haut.

Infographic representing the branch of line L concerned by the reimbursement campaign here on the Saint-Nom La Bretèche branches | Versailles Right Bank | Cergy Le Haut.

The reimbursement table for line L

Line N

The different branches concerned on line N:

Line N: Dreux and Mantes-la-Jolie <> Vanves Malakoff (4 days impacted) between:

  • Vanves Malakoff (via St-Cyr-Versailles Chantiers-Sèvres-Clamar) <> Dreux
  • Vanves Malakoff <> Mantes la Jolie
Infographic representing the branch of line N concerned by the reimbursement campaign between Dreux and Mantes-la-Jolie and Vanves Malakoff.

Infographic representing the branch of line N concerned by the reimbursement campaign between Dreux and Mantes-la-Jolie and Vanves Malakoff.

The table of reimbursements on line N

Line P

The different branches concerned on line P:

  • Line P: Esbly <> Crécy-la-Chapelle (9 days impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of line P concerned by the reimbursement campaign between Esbly and Crécy-la-Chapelle.

Infographic representing the branch of line P concerned by the reimbursement campaign between Esbly and Crécy-la-Chapelle.

  • Line P: Château-Thierry <> Meaux (1 day impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of line P concerned by the reimbursement campaign between Château-Thierry and Meaux.

Infographic representing the branch of line P concerned by the reimbursement campaign between Château-Thierry and Meaux.

  • Line P: Coulommiers <> Tournan (5 days impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of line P concerned by the reimbursement campaign between Coulommiers and Tournan.

Infographic representing the branch of line P concerned by the reimbursement campaign between Coulommiers and Tournan.

  • Line P: La Ferté Milon <> Meaux (4 days impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of line P concerned by the reimbursement campaign between La Ferté Milon and Meaux.

Infographic representing the branch of line P concerned by the reimbursement campaign between La Ferté Milon and Meaux.

  • Line P: Provins <> Verneuil l'Etang (7 days impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of line P concerned by the reimbursement campaign between Provins and Verneuil l'Etang.

Infographic representing the branch of line P concerned by the reimbursement campaign between Provins and Verneuil l'Etang.

The reimbursement table for line P

Line R

The different branches concerned on the R line:

  • Line R: Montargis <> Melun (8 days impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of line R concerned by the reimbursement campaign between Montargis and Melun.

Infographic representing the branch of line R concerned by the reimbursement campaign between Montargis and Melun.

  • Line R: Montereau <> Melun (via Héricy) (30 days impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of line R concerned by the reimbursement campaign between Montereau and Melun (via Héricy).

Infographic representing the branch of line R concerned by the reimbursement campaign between Montereau and Melun (via Héricy).

  • Line R: Montereau <> Melun (via Moret | Vigneux-les-Sablons) (7 days impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of the R line concerned by the reimbursement campaign between Montereau and Melun (via Moret | Vigneux-les-Sablons).

Infographic representing the branch of the R line concerned by the reimbursement campaign between Montereau and Melun (via Moret | Vigneux-les-Sablons).

The table of reimbursements in line R