A compensation campaign for users affected by the strikes at the beginning of the year

In the latest contract between Île-de-France Mobilité and SNCF voyageurs, it is requested to provide a minimum transport offer on strike days.

Each day below the minimum service established by the contract (i.e. an offer less than 33% of the normal offer) entitles the traveller to a daily allowance of 2.80 euros (depending on the package).

Between January and April 2023, social movements had a strong impact on rail traffic. 29 branches suffered a service of less than 33% for at least one day, thus giving compensation rights to the subscribers concerned.

This is why Île-de-France Mobilités is opening a compensation campaign from July 5 to August 2, 2023.