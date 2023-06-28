A compensation campaign for users affected by the strikes at the beginning of the year
In the latest contract between Île-de-France Mobilité and SNCF voyageurs, it is requested to provide a minimum transport offer on strike days.
Each day below the minimum service established by the contract (i.e. an offer less than 33% of the normal offer) entitles the traveller to a daily allowance of 2.80 euros (depending on the package).
Between January and April 2023, social movements had a strong impact on rail traffic. 29 branches suffered a service of less than 33% for at least one day, thus giving compensation rights to the subscribers concerned.
This is why Île-de-France Mobilités is opening a compensation campaign from July 5 to August 2, 2023.
How will the compensation for the strike period at the beginning of 2023 be calculated for Navigo Annual or Month all zone subscribers?
- 1 to 3 days of disruption: a minimum refund of 10 euros will be applied for subscribers who have been impacted by the strike between 1 and 3 days.
- + 4 days Disruption : for people affected for more than 4 days, the subscribers concerned will receive 2.80 euros in reimbursement per day of strike to which are added an additional 10 euros to compensate for the hardship suffered by Ile-de-France residents.
How to access compensation?
A dedicated platform,to allow the passengers concerned to submit a refund request for the strikes that occurred at the beginning of the year, will be open between July 5 and August 2, 2023.
What are the conditions for access to reimbursement?
To access compensation, the traveller must:
- Or subscribed to one of the eligible plans for a period of one month between January and April 2023
- Have taken the roads concerned by the repayment campaign
Which packages are eligible for the compensation campaign?
- Annual Navigo
- Navigo Senior
- Navigo Mois all zones (including on Discovery Passes and on smartphones)
- 50% Discount Month Plan
- Solidarity Month Package 75%
- imagine R Student and School
Which lines are affected by the reimbursement campaign?
Line C
The different branches concerned on line C:
- RER C: Dourdan La Forêt <> La Norville (1 day impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of the RER C concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between the La Norville and Dourdan La Forêt stops.
- RER C: Massy Palaiseau <> Willows (2 days impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of the RER C concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between the Massy, Palaiseau and Les Saules stops.
- RER C: Versailles Chantiers <> Petit-Vaux (5 days impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of the RER C concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between Versailles Chantier and Petit Vaux.
- RER C: Saint-Quentin en Yvelines <> Issy Val de Seine (5 days impacted)
- RER C: Versailles Château Rive-Gauche <> Issy Val de Seine (6 days impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of the RER C concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between Versailles Château Rive Gauche and Issy Val de Seine
- RER C: Pontoise <> Saint-Ouen (5 days impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of the RER C concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between Pontoise and Saint-Ouen.
The table of reimbursements on line C
Line D
The different branches concerned on line D:
- RER D: Melun and Malesherbes <> Ris-Orangis (Via Corbeil-Essonnes) (20 days impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of the RER D concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between Melun and Malesherbes and Ris-Orangis (Via Corbeil-Essonnes).
- RER D Nord: Creil <> Stade de France Saint-Denis (7 days impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of the RER D concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between Creil and Stade de France Saint-Denis.
- RER D south: Vigneux-sur-Seine <> Corbeil-Essonnes (Via Évry-Courcouronnes) (12 days impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of the RER D concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between Vigneux-sur-Seine <> Corbeil-Essonnes (Via Évry-Courcouronnes).
- RER D South: Maisons-Alfort | Alfortville <> Melun (12 days impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of the RER D concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between Maisons-Alfort | Alfortville and Melun.
The reimbursement table on line D
Line E
The different branches concerned on line E:
- RER E: Noisy-le-Sec <> Chelles Gournay (6 days impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of the RER E concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between Noisy-le-Sec and Chelles Gournay.
- RER E: Noisy-le-Sec <> Tournan (2 days impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of the RER E concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between Noisy-le-Sec and Tournan.
The table of refunds on line E
Line H
The different branches concerned on line H:
- H Line: Deuil-Montmagny <> Luzarches (Via Montsoult-Maffliers) (8 days impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of line H concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between Deuil-Montmagny <> Luzarches (Via Montsoult-Maffliers).
The reimbursement table for line H
Line J
The different branches concerned on line J:
- Line J: Ermont-Eaubonne <> Asnières-sur-Seine (3 days impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of line J concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between Ermont-Eaubonne and Asnières-sur-Seine.
- Line J: Gisors and Mantes-la-Jolie <> Asnières-sur-Seine (Via Conflans) (5 days impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of line J concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between Gisors | Mantes-la-Jolie and Asnières-sur-Seine (Via Conflans).
- Line J: Vernon Giverny <> Asnières-sur-Seine (Via Mantes-la-Jolie and Poissy) (3 days impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of line J concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between Vernon Giverny and Asnières-sur-Seine (Via Mantes-la-Jolie and Poissy).
The table of reimbursements on line J
Line K
The different branches concerned on line K:
- Line K: Crépy-en-Valois <> Aulnay-sous-Bois (3 days impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of line K concerned by the reimbursement campaign here between Crépy-en-Valois and Aulnay-sous-Bois.
The repayment table on line K
Line L
The different branches concerned on line L:
Line L: Saint-Nom La Bretèche | Versailles Right Bank | Cergy Le Haut (3 days impacted) between:
- Clichy Levallois <> Saint-Nom La Bretèche
- Clichy Levallois <> Versailles Rive Droite
- Clichy Levallois <> Cergy le Haut
Infographic representing the branch of line L concerned by the reimbursement campaign here on the Saint-Nom La Bretèche branches | Versailles Right Bank | Cergy Le Haut.
The reimbursement table for line L
Line N
The different branches concerned on line N:
Line N: Dreux and Mantes-la-Jolie <> Vanves Malakoff (4 days impacted) between:
- Vanves Malakoff (via St-Cyr-Versailles Chantiers-Sèvres-Clamar) <> Dreux
- Vanves Malakoff <> Mantes la Jolie
Infographic representing the branch of line N concerned by the reimbursement campaign between Dreux and Mantes-la-Jolie and Vanves Malakoff.
The table of reimbursements on line N
Line P
The different branches concerned on line P:
- Line P: Esbly <> Crécy-la-Chapelle (9 days impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of line P concerned by the reimbursement campaign between Esbly and Crécy-la-Chapelle.
- Line P: Château-Thierry <> Meaux (1 day impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of line P concerned by the reimbursement campaign between Château-Thierry and Meaux.
- Line P: Coulommiers <> Tournan (5 days impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of line P concerned by the reimbursement campaign between Coulommiers and Tournan.
- Line P: La Ferté Milon <> Meaux (4 days impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of line P concerned by the reimbursement campaign between La Ferté Milon and Meaux.
- Line P: Provins <> Verneuil l'Etang (7 days impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of line P concerned by the reimbursement campaign between Provins and Verneuil l'Etang.
The reimbursement table for line P
Line R
The different branches concerned on the R line:
- Line R: Montargis <> Melun (8 days impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of line R concerned by the reimbursement campaign between Montargis and Melun.
- Line R: Montereau <> Melun (via Héricy) (30 days impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of line R concerned by the reimbursement campaign between Montereau and Melun (via Héricy).
- Line R: Montereau <> Melun (via Moret | Vigneux-les-Sablons) (7 days impacted)
Infographic representing the branch of the R line concerned by the reimbursement campaign between Montereau and Melun (via Moret | Vigneux-les-Sablons).